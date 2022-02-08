02.08.2022 04:50 PM

Dr. Kinsella’s diagnosis

3 Comments

  1. Peter Williams says:
    February 8, 2022 at 7:10 pm

    How long until Trudeau calls Joel Lighthound a racist and a misogynist, and boots him out of the Liberal party?

    Reply
  2. Maureen says:
    February 8, 2022 at 7:21 pm

    I concur with that diagnosis.

    Reply
  3. PJH says:
    February 8, 2022 at 10:03 pm

    Indeed, I expect the full fury of the mob will be released upon British Columbia, after hearing that our proof of vaccination policy will remain in place a full week longer than the land of Kenney and Moe……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*