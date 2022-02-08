Musings —02.08.2022 04:50 PM—
Dr. Kinsella’s diagnosis
Omicron, along with making lots of people sick, also apparently made lots of people crazy.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022
How long until Trudeau calls Joel Lighthound a racist and a misogynist, and boots him out of the Liberal party?
I concur with that diagnosis.
Indeed, I expect the full fury of the mob will be released upon British Columbia, after hearing that our proof of vaccination policy will remain in place a full week longer than the land of Kenney and Moe……