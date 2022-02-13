, 02.13.2022 11:59 AM

KINSELLACAST 197: Lilley, Belanger on Canarchy – plus Screeching Weasel, Lillingtons and Huntingtons!

  1. Larry Aberle says:
    February 13, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    may not always agree with you but this time you are absolutely correct. (Even when I disagree I can follow your reasoning) Unfortunately the border blockades will ensure the elimination of the auto industry in Canada and much of our manufacturing sector. I am no fan of the protest in Ottawa and no fan of Justin

  2. Collin says:
    February 14, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Trudeau’s inaction compared the the Conservative was a very valid point. Not sure I totally agree that the next election is predetermined. Things happen and there is lots of time for Trudeau to yet again fumble the football. I dropped in on a zoom Toastmasters meeting in the Phillipines, which is a very non political organization. They asked me of the blocking of the Michigan bridge. Our International reputation is in shatters.

  3. Doug says:
    February 14, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    I don’t known about the elimination of the auto industry, but the unwillingess of Canada to enforce rule of law doesn’t send welcoming signs to potential investors. Again, I will highlight the relative lack of outrage to Federal inaction on the rail and CGL blockades.

