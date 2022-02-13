Warren — Feature, Musings —02.13.2022 11:59 AM KINSELLACAST 197: Lilley, Belanger on Canarchy – plus Screeching Weasel, Lillingtons and Huntingtons! 3 Comments Larry Aberle says: February 13, 2022 at 1:34 pm may not always agree with you but this time you are absolutely correct. (Even when I disagree I can follow your reasoning) Unfortunately the border blockades will ensure the elimination of the auto industry in Canada and much of our manufacturing sector. I am no fan of the protest in Ottawa and no fan of Justin Reply Collin says: February 14, 2022 at 9:45 am Trudeau’s inaction compared the the Conservative was a very valid point. Not sure I totally agree that the next election is predetermined. Things happen and there is lots of time for Trudeau to yet again fumble the football. I dropped in on a zoom Toastmasters meeting in the Phillipines, which is a very non political organization. They asked me of the blocking of the Michigan bridge. Our International reputation is in shatters. Reply Doug says: February 14, 2022 at 1:38 pm I don’t known about the elimination of the auto industry, but the unwillingess of Canada to enforce rule of law doesn’t send welcoming signs to potential investors. Again, I will highlight the relative lack of outrage to Federal inaction on the rail and CGL blockades. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
may not always agree with you but this time you are absolutely correct. (Even when I disagree I can follow your reasoning) Unfortunately the border blockades will ensure the elimination of the auto industry in Canada and much of our manufacturing sector. I am no fan of the protest in Ottawa and no fan of Justin
Trudeau’s inaction compared the the Conservative was a very valid point. Not sure I totally agree that the next election is predetermined. Things happen and there is lots of time for Trudeau to yet again fumble the football. I dropped in on a zoom Toastmasters meeting in the Phillipines, which is a very non political organization. They asked me of the blocking of the Michigan bridge. Our International reputation is in shatters.
I don’t known about the elimination of the auto industry, but the unwillingess of Canada to enforce rule of law doesn’t send welcoming signs to potential investors. Again, I will highlight the relative lack of outrage to Federal inaction on the rail and CGL blockades.