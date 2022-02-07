Feature, Musings —02.07.2022 11:50 AM—
My latest: how to end the battle of Ottawa
Ottawa has declared a state of emergency. Police are parading in riot gear. Laws are being broken. Protesters are being arrested.
Does any of that mean anything?
Not really. Not until governments and police make the decision to do something significant and real. And, so far, all that is significant and real is the unravelling of the career of Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly. He’s been an unmitigated disaster.
So, what happens if — as many usually peace-loving Ottawans clearly want — the cops start swinging batons and cracking heads?
Ten points to consider, mainly drawn from the recent post-riot, post-occupation experience of American police forces.
The Americans remind us that the key thing is preparation — by police, by government, by the relevant authorities. This clearly didn’t happen in Ottawa.
Preparation isn’t something — it’s everything. The key is always to have police tactical plans well-thought-out — and well before the protest starts. Ottawa cops simply didn’t do that.
Training exercises help cops. They help to protect people, too — those exercising their constitutional rights, civilians who live in the protest zones, and the officers themselves. And in Ottawa, as noted, that didn’t happen either.
Ten points.
1) Dozens of U.S. studies show us that a lack of adequate planning and preparation causes the police to be reactive, rather than proactive. The American experience has repeatedly shown the need for planning, logistics, training, and police command-and-control supervision. Given the chaos and criminality reigning in the nation’s capital, it’s obvious that the police have lost control.
2) Escalation by police usually leads to more confrontations and violence. It just does. Putting police in military-style gear is usually how escalation happens. And militarization — dressing up like combat troops, basically — is usually a big mistake. It puts otherwise peaceful protesters on edge and often makes them combative. De-escalation keeps everyone — protesters and police — safer.
3) Any law enforcement response to an occupation situation has to be measured and proportionate, and take steps to avoid — even accidentally — heightening tensions and making things a lot worse. In Ottawa, it very much looks like too little response is about to become too much response.
4) So, proportionality: Police need to tailor that response to the actions and mood of the crowd, and should always try to avoid increasing tensions by using more gear and equipment than necessary. British police have found that mixing with rowdy soccer fans in non-military attire works well.
5) Police agencies need to always, always clearly and unambiguously communicate the thresholds for arrest. They need to give warnings to demonstrators when they breaking the law and about to be arrested. And arrests, of course, should only happen where there is probable cause that a crime has been committed. That itself is the law.
6) A protest is not a riot. But neither is an occupation a garden-variety protest. Police know what to do in riots. The Occupy Movement, which I wrote a book about, showed the need for different tactics in occupation situations. Behaviour of protesters is almost always determined by how they are treated by police.
7) Police need to meet with the protest leadership, regularly. Listen, empathize. Take down the temperature however and whenever possible. This is what the Americans call the Madison Method, and it works. Now, because demonstrations may be spontaneous and groups may not have identified leaders, cops should use social media for outreach and communication. Has Ottawa done that? Doesn’t look like it.
8) Some protesters believe that violence is morally defensible. Those people need to be quickly identified and detained and thereafter prosecuted. At the same time, reaching out to the majority who are always nervous about confrontation and violence is essential. Police need to keep those people from siding with the radicals. Isolate and remove the hotheads.
9) That means this: Police often treat all protesters the same, but they just shouldn’t. They should be trained to differentiate between peaceful protesters and violent troublemakers. That can be hard to do when there’s chaos. But it has to be done.
10) Intelligence is key. Lack of good intel leads to policing problems — poor coordination, inconsistency and confusion. Which almost always ends in violence. Good intel in Ottawa was non-existent, or next to nothing.
Ottawa is at a proverbial crossroads. More chaos and bloody violence is one road. The other road is de-escalation and a peaceful end to an illegal occupation.
It’s not a consideration for the police, but it is for the civilians who oversee them: Leaders need to step up here, more than they have.
Leaders — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the chief of police — can meet with protest leaders. They should. It won’t resolve everything, but it will give the protesters the feeling they’ve achieved something, and it may hasten their departure. It may lead to a peaceful conclusion, too.
Ottawa needs that. Now.
— Warren Kinsella is a former police reporter. His book about the Occupy Movement, Fight the Right, has been reissued by Random House.
Fully agreed. One thing governments though must not do is give into their demands. If they drop all restrictions, that will just send a message to every group out there that whatever policy you are unhappy with, go launch a disruptive protest and government will change policy. We have elections not mob rule.
Now yes restrictions need to go eventually, but they should be dropped when public health gives go ahead, not when protesters demand it must.
The science already supports ending restrictions, we are entering the endemic phase of the disease, we have treatments that are 90% effective at proventing hosiptalizations and death and Omicron burns out fast as shown in countries like South Africa that has only a 30% vaccination rate, but is still doing fine. There was no justification for Vaccine Mandates now of all times.
Have to disagree… there never has been… nor will there ever be… a political problem which has become more solvable by the participation of Justin Trudeau.
No worries about his invovlement, Prime Minister McChicken is still MIA in hiding, er “quartine”.
Does the truckers/protesters have a leadership group that police/government officials can dialogue with?
How much influence (over truckers/protesters) does this leadership group have?
Justin Trudeau has made every single decision since his majority mandate ended on one principle and one alone: does this maintain my hold on power, or no?
I’m willing to bet you won’t find a single soul who voted for him in 2021 who wants to see him make a single concession to these protestors, even a symbolic one. That makes this even more dangerous – his narrow grip on power would likely be weakened, not strengthened, if he budged an inch.
And if anyone thinks he cares about the lives and well beings of Canadians, they haven’t been paying attention.
Well, were this Prime Minister and his family removed from Canadian soil because of serial threats? If so, I certainly wouldn’t want him to end up in a non-virtual meeting.
Justin Trudeau won’t meet the protesters because he’s a coward. The Indian ambassador to Canada mentioned that Mr. Trudeau lectured the Indian government about the protest by Indian farmers and urged the Indian government to negotiate with the protesters, but with the protest in Ottawa, the prime minister does the opposite- he runs away.
Kyle Kemper, the prime minister’s brother, wants the prime minister to resign. He also wants him to stop lying. Kyle Kemper says Justin Trudeau is controlled and believes in the policies of the World Economic Forum, the Great Reset.
It’s too late to resolve this with talk. The mob has been empowered. I heard the former Chief of the Ottawa Police on 1010 today and he said physical removal will be the only outcome of this occupation. Just get on with it.
What was the Trudeau government’s response to a peaceful protest?
Calling the protesters racists and misogynists.
Next time someone disagrees with you try the Trudeau approach; call them a racist and misogynist. See where it gets you.
I do understand the ten points, it’s just that I don’t see how to put the genie back in the bottle?
How does the great apologist meet with people he has dismissed and continues to label today as somewhere lower than that scum on the bottom of lakes and oceans?
How does Ottawa police “unprepare” not being prepared?
There are different degrees of protestor? Last week anyone who did not stop rebel and nazi flags was contributing to the disgrace but now we’re somehow going to determine that guy in the orange vest is an agitator but the lady n Birkenstocks is just some peaceful hippy?
I do agree that we need a measured response. I just don’t know how to start rolling out – what processes – now to get things to de-escalate?