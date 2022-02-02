Feature, Musings —02.02.2022 02:49 PM—
My latest: two parties in one
The problem with the Conservative Party of Canada is that it is the Conservative Parties of Canada.
That’s the real dilemma facing the Official Opposition. That’s the real reason they ousted Erin O’Toole as leader. And that’s why they are unlikely to win any elections anytime soon.
The Conservative Party of Canada isn’t singular. It’s plural. It is literally two political visions — one Western-based, rural and angry. The other: central Canadian, urban and progressive.
They weren’t always like that. But now they are just that: two warring factions pretending to be one political alternative — the Reform one, and the Progressive Conservative one. Two siblings living under the same roof, hating each other, resenting each other, unable to agree on anything.
Erin O’Toole made many mistakes. That’s clear.
But ignoring the civil war within Canada’s conservative movement wasn’t one of them. In fact, O’Toole regularly attempted to be on both sides of the civil war — on carbon taxes, on vaccinations, on assault weapons, on social issues. On everything.
His big mistake was that he was up and down like a toilet seat. He tried to make everyone happy, and thereby ended up making everyone unhappy. Just this week, we saw yet more evidence of that.
First, he said he wasn’t going to meet with the Omniconvoy truckers. Then he said he would. Then he condemned them for desecrating the War Memorial. At the end of it, you couldn’t be certain if he wanted to arrest the truckers, or drive a rig onto the Hill himself.
His predecessor, Andrew Scheer, made the same mistake. He’d profess to be a tolerant, diverse, modern conservative – and then he’d sit down for an interview with Faith Goldy, who the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai Brith has termed a “white supremacist,” quote unquote.
Under former prime minister Stephen Harper, the modern-era Conservative Party was two parties, too. Harper — being the guy who brought together the warring conservative factions with Peter MacKay (more on him in a moment) — knew that he was the father of two siblings who hated each other’s guts.
Not so subtly, he’d signal which side he favoured — expelling MPs who tried to reignite the abortion and gay marriage debate. Spending like a proverbial sailor during the great global financial crash of 2008-2009. Reaching a residential school settlement with Indigenous victims.
But occasionally, he’d throw a bone to the troglodyte faction, to keep them in line: stuff like the “barbaric practices” hotline (which cost them power and should still serve as a lesson they still haven’t learned).
But mainly, Harper kept the two conservative parties in line with fear. Members of his caucus were afraid of him. They knew he was smarter and more strategic than they were, and they knew what would happen to them if they got out of line.
Erin O’Toole didn’t inspire fear. He inspired contempt and derision.
He was, as I liked to say, remarkably unremarkable. We never knew what his passion was. We never got to see what was inside his heart, in his gut. He tried to be all things to all people, and ended up being nothing at all.
Where does the Conservative Party go from here?
I suspect they’ll reject urban, moderate, experienced choices like MacKay — who was always a better choice than O’Toole — and embrace anger. They’ll go with one of the Opposition MPs who are good at opposition, but you can’t ever picture in government. As prime minister.
As he packs up at Stornoway, O’Toole can comfort himself with one thing: it was never going to work out.
Because the one party you ran to lead, Mr. O’Toole?
It’s two parties.
— Kinsella was special assistant to Jean Chretien
Well, this Fall it’ll be 7 years since they last held power. I suppose it’ll be what, another 5-6 before they re-learn to appeal to more than their base? The Conservatives seem to go in roughly about a 12-15 year cycle where they lose power and then get their shit together enough to win again. Of course most of that strategy relies on Canadians following their own 12-15 year cycle of having had enough of the Libs and tossing them out. Caveat: if the Libs are smart enough about replacing JT in the near-to-medium term. He might be able to squeak out another minority for them but I think it’ll take a blue Liberal to win a majority for them.
Its kind of funny. What I saw in the US in 2016 I’m seeing in Canada now. A vocally angry segment of the population disparaged by the so-called progressive segments. What were referred to as deplorables down there are called, troglodytes and other things up here.
Problem is, these people seem to forget about how democracy works. The guy waving a swastika flag has the exact same number of votes as the latte-sipping progressive – one. While society may attempt to minimize one and elevate the other, (barbaric practices hotline – bad. Hate crime hotline – good) the ballot box does not. And if you get enough of those angry people who feel they aren’t being listened to or are being dismissed, election outcomes can be affected.
We saw what can happen when enough angry and dismissed people voted in the US in 2016.It’s a lesson the US still hasn’t learned from and neither have we. But keep it up, progressives. It seems some lessons can only be learned the hard way. I’ve been of the opinion for a while that the first political leader that runs on a “Fuck Quebec” platform will form government. I suspect there are many who might think that’s inconceivable but all it takes is enough votes.
Warren you are more capable of reading my mind and interpreting/articulating it than I can myself.
Pulease form the war party to attract enough moderate voters under your leadership to hold the balance of power for the next decade. I don’t care if you call it the real Liberal party I’m in.
The “two parties” is already a factor with the PPC. The Trudeau Liberal’s received the lowest support of eligible voters and of actual votes cast in history in the last federal election, but still hold power. I read recently that the Conservatives would have won 50 more seats with 5000 votes spread the right way. I think someone like Michael Chong is what the party needs, with Pierre P playing pit bull in the house. The Mad Max voters aren’t likely to go for someone like Chong, so the split may continue for some time.
IMHO the Progressive Conservative Party was destroyed by Brian Mulroney. They never recovered from the results of the 1993 election. I think most of their supporters have gone to the Liberals, or NDP. The current federal version has very few of what people would consider PC’s or Red Torys. I don’t buy the “us vs them” narrative either; Canada is not like the US, it is more regional with regional grievances. There were many ridings in Western Canada that voted for the NDP provincially and Reform federally. The Liberals will always be the default choice of Central Canada, which, as I am sure Mr. Kinsella would agree, is where federal elections are won, or as the case may be, lost. I don’t think it really matters who the Conservatives have as a leader. When people are fed up with the Liberals, they will vote them out of office. So far, when that happens, the Conservatives get elected. (That being said, I cannot conceive of a situation where the NDP will ever form a government federally). As I have pointed out on previous occasions in this esteemed forum, since the election of Trudeau Sr., the Liberals have governed federally for about 36 years. The conservatives I believe were in charge for around 18. Additionally, if we look at successful leaders, all of them were from Quebec, with the obvious exception of Stephen Harper. So it seems pretty obvious to me that if you aspire to the highest office in the land, make sure you are a Liberal and Quebecois. All of the current shenanigans with the Cons on Ottawa are entertaining of course, but really don’t amount to much. Once the current Trudeau Jr. regime has run its course, whomever is the Conservatives leader will have had the good timing to be the next PM. My two cents….
ER said: “good timing to be the next PM. My two cents….”
Those are very valuable cents.
Well, I and many others can say I told you so. This all traces back to the founding of the Reform Party in the 80s. I thought that was a face-palmingly stupid idea back then that would only benefit the Liberal Party. It fatally weakened the old PC party, permanently damaged the conservative brand in Canada and made Conservatives unelectable in places where they used to be electable (e.g., Vancouver Centre).
Westguy,
Funny how so many in the West are always crying boo-hoo for being scapegoated by the rest of the country, including Quebec, but think it’s just peachy to give Quebec the same treatment. Man, they need to look up cognitive dissonance and fast…
Put another way, it’s high time for both the West and Alberta in particular, along with Quebec, to finally find some balzies. Let the West, AB & QC bite the bullet and leave the federation. That should work out just great for all of us…
You think the CPC is divided? Well, I’ve got a news flash for all of you: this country is at least 100% times more divided than the party ever will be. So…either stop squawking and MAN UP or just leave the goddamned federation. End of story.
I don’t give a fuck if you’re Reform, Alliance, Progressive Conservative or a blue eunuch, get with the program: WINNING isn’t everything, it’s the ONLY THING. We get our collective head around that and we win. If we don’t, then we lose badly from the very moment that the writ is dropped. Period.
Just for fun, I dug up and old post from May 2020, months before the actual leadership vote…..I wasnt too far off…..but of course, Mr. Kinsella was spot on, as usual: PJH says:
May 6, 2020 at 8:57 pm
I suspect once the CoVid19 crisis is over, M. Trudeau will pull the pin(taking advantage of the dire financial state of affairs of their current bedmates, the NDP,) and call a snap election, while a hapless new Conservative leader Erin O’toole struggles to meld a coalition of socon antiabortionists/anti homosexuals and moderate Cons. It will not work, resulting in a huge win for M. Trudeau and the Liberals. Mr. MacKay, whose leadership campaign suffered the death by a thousand wounds, and the virulent ABM socon anti-abortionist/anti homosexual cult, will continue to remain popular. A a little wiser, he will try for the leadership once again when it becomes abundantly clear to the membership of the party that electing Andrew Scheer 2.0 is a recipe for remaining in the political wilderness forever. Jagmeet Singh will return to his law practice. Western Separatists will continue to piss and moan, and threaten to secede…only to remain a rump of disgruntled old balding white farts. It will be 1974 all over again…only the players are different.
Warren says:
May 6, 2020 at 9:07 pm
That’s pretty accurate.
But what if the pandemic goes for three years?
Ronald O’Dowd says:
May 7, 2020 at 2:52 am
PJH,
Let’s get down to brass tacks: this leadership is about winning. In fact, it should only be about winning. Canadians are, by and large, moderate centrists. Those with crossover appeal win elections. If MacKay and O’Toole run truly as themselves, as Blue Tory Moderates, they can win. Conversely, if they try to run as someone they aren’t, they won’t see the forest for the trees and will lose badly.
I’m with MacKay because he’s been a leader before and along with Harper, is solely responsible for the foresight and magic recipe that took this party out of the political wilderness. Unlike me, MacKay correctly said Yes, opening the door to a win. Without MacKay, we’d still be spinning our wheels in circles in two competing opposition parties.
NB: I hope Mr. MacKay stays out of this soon to be no holds barred grudge match of a leadership race….
PJH,
You won’t see any spin from me tonight. I don’t know if Peter will run. My guess is that it’s 50-50 but I’ll tell you this: if Peter goes for it, he has my support right out of the gate — leaders are made, not born and MacKay remains my choice.
Requirements of the new leader: Sage like wisdom and gravitas of a Rt. Hon Robert Stanfield. Charisma, likeability(by his MP’s, at least initially), facility with French and speech giving like Brian Mulroney, and the power to invoke fear in MP’s like Josef….er….Stephen Harper….My recipe for success in leading the CPOC….you’re welcome…..
Michelle Rempel – she may be diminutive but she is a force to contend with. I do not know her political history in detail, but after meeting her a few years ago… I have always felt she’s a legit contender that might be able to take on the blackface, two-face, privileged, prat, selfie-smitten, man-child.
Hum. Candice Bergen, a fine choice. She has always been leadership material in my book. She deserved far more positive phone calls than she got previously. We are damned lucky to have her now as interim. Damned lucky.
I am celebrating the fact that MPs – yes, ELECTED MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT dumped a leader today. This is how parliament is supposed to work and good for them.
Justin is so f&%king stupid that Tory leaders get exactly one shot at beating him and if they can’t do it right away…. we’ll see ya in hell!
Should John Tory give it a shot? What the hell, he’s popular in a diverse urban center… and has legit Conservative street cred… But he seems too at home in his current job.