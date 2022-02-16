Feature, Musings —02.15.2022 09:28 PM—
My latest: without the rule of law, we have nothing
The rule of law.
It’s a phrase we hear a lot in times like these. It’s tossed around like confetti, I think, until it becomes as trivial as confetti.
But those four little words are so, so important. And they, deserve definition — now more than ever.
The four words aren’t new, and nor are the principles that they embody. Aristotle, no less, wrote centuries ago in his Politics that “It is more proper that law should govern than any one of the citizens.”
The law.
The law must apply equally to all, prince or pauper. History is full of stories of princes who met unhappy ends — marched to the gallows or the guillotine — because they favoured an unequal form of justice. One that favoured them. One that placed them above the law.
The ancient Greeks, Romans, Chinese. Islam. Christianity. Judaism. All advocated that the law — God’s, or humankind’s — needed to apply to all, without fear or favour.
But the rule of law does not only guarantee the equal application of laws. The rule of law is at the centre of democracy itself.
All of our forms of governance — legislatures, courts, cabinets — derive their legitimacy from the rule of law. When they lose that, the centre will not hold. Governments, and all of the institutions of government, will wash away, like sand on a beach. History has shown us that many times, too.
Without the rule of law, we do not have true equality and true justice. Without equality and justice, we cease to be a democracy.
People always think democracy is durable and eternal, like a rock, but that’s a lie. Democracies like Canada’s are always held together by gossamer and angel’s wings. It doesn’t take much to upend them.
And, now, we are seeing that in so-called real time, even though it doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t feel much like Canada anymore, either.
Swastikas being waved around, with impunity, at our very church of government, the House of Commons. Thugs and drunks urinating on our War Memorial. Soup kitchens being robbed. Buildings full of sleeping people being set afire, or handcuffed shut. Citizens being threatened for simply wearing a mask. An entire city being occupied and held hostage.
And, down in Windsor, children being used as human shields, which is what is usually done by those who have ceased to be human. In Coutts, Alberta, a group apprehended with body armour and guns and ammunition – and a machete.
Because, you know, nothing says “freedom-loving patriot” like a machete.
Have we lost the rule of law in Canada? Not yet, but it feels close.
So, another definition that is debated, often, is this one: what is terrorism?
The word gets thrown about quite a bit, for the obvious reasons. In debate, it’s a powerful political weapon. But, in its essence, terrorism simply means using force to achieve political ends.
The Ottawa and Windsor and Coutts truckers — and I hesitate always to call them truckers, because most truckers are vaccinated and hard-working and decent — are like terrorists, to me.
Proof of that is found in what the RCMP stopped from getting to the border in Coutts. Proof of that is found in why police haven’t raided the Ottawa blockade yet – because the place is reportedly chock-a-block with weapons.
The rule of law has not yet caught the last train out of Canada for some other place. But it is close — and proof of that, too, is found in the main editorial of no less than the New York Times on Sunday. “Effective leadership,” editorialized the Times about Canada, must never permit anyone to “compromise the rule of law.”
The rule of law is democracy’s soul. Terrorism, unchecked, can kill it.
The government was right to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Too much is at stake, and history is watching what we do next.
Kinsella has been an adjunct professor at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law
So, Gerald Butts and other TruAnon are now doxxing the freedom convoy donors.
This is a wonderful development isn’t it? Mostly wealthy, urban sophisticates who made out like bandits during the pandemic, doxxing working class people and some of their better-off sympathizers. They are going after these people’s jobs and threatening their families.
This will create a very large group of people with nothing to lose. What do you think happens then? Does this situation escalate or calm down?
That sounds like a veiled threat.
Just remember, the vast majority of Canadians oppose the blockades, and the stance the anarchists are taking (and make no mistake – they are anarchists).
So for every “working class person” who supports the bozo blockade, there are many more who oppose it. And they are the ones who continue to slog away over the past few weeks, delivering goods and supplies to their fellow Canadians. They are the true heroes – not the anarchists.
Stupid decisions have consequences. The law will be upheld and if it has to come down on your pals like Thor’s hammer, it will.
Warren,
The layers in a cake are not necessarily the same: non-violent protest is one thing. Committing illegal acts is quite another. And then comes the gradation of said illegal acts. If you use violence or destroy property then yes, you are well on your way toward domestic terrorism, most especially if you happen to have weapons concealed or otherwise. They aren’t Timothy McVeigh YET but they sure as hell aren’t Mother Theresa either.
The racists, swastika flag waving nutters are the problem here. I forget all the names, Proud Boys, Soldiers of Odin and on and on, and Bernier and his PPC should figure in there too.
They co-opted some not very bright people, illiterate unvaxxed truckers, as the front for this terrorist attack on our country. Classic misdirection. We, the general populace and not-too-bright journos, tend to concentrate on surly truckers, to whom the police seem friendly and unwilling to move on, while the “brains” of the operation are the ones issuing demands that the government be dissolved and that the GG and Senate take over. Or some such gobbledygook.
Meanwhile, our Security forces such as CSIS have for decades concentrated on spying on the left/First Nations/eco-freaks in classic Cold War fashion. These security dopes have completely disregarded the hard right and likely know bugger all about them. Yet it is the hard right attempting and damn near succeeding in toppling our democracy. They have outmaneuvered our security people with impunity and ease, even welcoming the more insane into their ranks.
Mr Kinsella, you have been on the receiving end of racist white supremacist attacks on more than one occasion, merely by standing up for decency. You know they never stop, distributing right wing hate literature like Ward News. You temporarily halt them over here by court injunction, and they pop up over there, always attacking, never relenting, spreading hate. And now they have reached a critical mass and want to take over the country.
Most of the comments you receive are still surface-scratching nonsense about “why I hate Trudeau” from not very well-read Conservatives, oblivious of the true danger lurking off to one side, cleverly hidden from direct scrutiny.
CSIS and the police are just as dumb as the commenters. Right wing OK, commies bad. It’s not 1955 but it might as well be to these wizened minds. They neglect the real haters operating as white supremacists calling themselves patriots and clutching our flag as “proof” of their “loyalty”. And here we are. Damn near screwed.
We have to get far beyond petty party politics, and see the threat to our liberties posed by the real lunatics. I see eff all sign of this among the general population or the average politician mouthing the usual partisan inanities. All we look at is the obvious, without digging into who’s behind all this unrest.
It really isn’t unvaxxed truckers or even Skippy poilievre, a first class dolt ten times less intelligent than he thinks he is. No indeed, our enemy within is out-and-out white supremacist haters bound and determined to get in power, then trash all we’ve built up as a society. At that point truckers will be sacrificed, First Nations demonized, workers noses applied to grindstones and any non-whites hounded to suicide and told to “go home” or some such nonsense. A society of hate enforced by thugs. It’s happened before in Italy, Spain and Germany just to mention the semi-recent events. And Canada with its sleepy population is easy meat for haters when a divisive issue like vaccine mandates can be exploited damn near for free.
I don’t see any of your commenters realizing the true danger, and you seem reluctant to raise it, maybe out of pure self-preservation. But until you get to the real point, instead of dancing around it, hoping that your dropped hints will somehow be embraced by people putting two-and-two together which they obviously are incapable of grasping, the comments will be dominated by dullards who haven’t thought past their noses, completely incurious as what’s really behind all this sh!t, and happy to dish out shallow party politics insults that have bugger all to do with the serious situation we’re facing.
Get cracking. Be concrete not abstract. The audience needs to be awakened to the reality instead of skimming over the top of it with fine words. So far, you’re getting nowhere and time is ticking away.