Musings —02.24.2022 10:28 AM—
This morning
Fascism is the ideology of murder. Putin is a fascist.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 24, 2022
Warren,
We can fight Putin as NATO members now given that Ukraine and Georgia are NATO Opportunities Partners, or we can fight him later when Putin inevitably invades the Baltic States, that are NATO member countries. I’m for fighting them now before they gain more territory in other former Soviet satellites.
And yes, even an old passé-dû person like myself is willing to do my part should that become necessary.
We must all stand with Ukraine against this wanton and deliberate act of war. I am still hopeful for a diplomatic solution, but with the actions of president Putin it seems that there is only one type of response he will understand.
My gut instinct is to agree with Ronald above because I do believe Putin won’t stop at Ukraine. But, but, but… getting into a land war against Russia (even relatively weakened modern Russia) is a decision that could have terrible unforeseen consequences. Alas, sadly if this war expands it will have to be when NATO is forced to defend alliance territory.
Also, can’t Putin’s buddy Trump just get cancer or something? That seditious fuck!