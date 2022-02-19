Musings —02.19.2022 11:55 AM—
Tweeting the end of the Ottawa Occupation
It’s been several hours. Anyone got the body of the woman “trampled to death” by the horses, yet? I know you’re busy quietly deleting last night’s tweets, but the rest of us want to see the corpse, please. Shouldn’t be hard, @FoxNews et al. Let’s see it. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
@TwitterCanada better handle this, and fast. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Q1iFiZUoLB— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
Thread.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
The “laws on the books” weren’t sufficient. The Emergencies Act gave authorities the ability to:
• punish those who brought children to the dangerous front lines
The police are pushing the thugs off Wellington and down Metcalfe and O’Connor. Hope they have a plan for the Mall. pic.twitter.com/pZW5BHynQl— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
#Ottawa thugs spitting on cops, throwing gas canisters at them. Police showing extraordinary restraint.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
That’s fair. But those of us in the media generally are obliged to refer people as they refer to themselves. Personally, I’d like to call the Ottawa law-breakers terrorists, but that might elicit a few unhappy letters to the editor. https://t.co/9HTakOQ8Qi— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
Left the drug store. Getting in the Jeep, a cop was coming in. Wanted to say to her: “I am grateful for the work you guys do. I am in awe of the restraint you are showing in Ottawa. I know you aren’t perfect, but no one is. Thank you.” But I wimped out. Said good morning instead.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
When did science become the enemy? How did that happen, exactly?— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
American Republicans broke with law enforcement because of Trump. Canadian Conservatives are breaking with law enforcement because of truckers? Really? #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
Woke up to see many of the trucks moved from Wellington Street. Grateful to see that. Grateful for the return of the rule of law. Grateful to the *real* reporters, too – not the polemicists and pamphleteers – who are reporting on all that, straight up. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022
Watching live, I keep hearing loud plaintive cries of “Freeeeedoooom!” from bearded white males…..
You’d think Mel Gibson was being hung, drawn and quartered on Parliament Hill…..Please…..
The Freedom Convoy aren’t terrorists, they are heroes fighting for civil liberties. Trudeau and many of the Premiers are tyrants.
The Ottawa Police Service have my support 1000%.
As for my party’s leadership, I hope they will show the same level of intensity in speaking of the allegedly negative actions taken by some seemingly violent protesters that many of them did in defending the so-called truckers protest in the first place.
Otherwise…CPC polling going forward won’t be pretty. Candice, Pierre and the rest of the front bench are quite obviously at least smart enough to immediately recognize that political reality. Keep your eye on the prize, defeating this government in the Commons at the very first opportunity. Nothing and I mean absolutely nothing is more important than that.
I believe the civil liberties lawsuit will show that in hindsight, Police had all the enforcement authority that was needed to deal will the protestors without the EMA.
They chose to try and contain and wait them out rather than enforce existing authority.
It will also be shown, the only new power used from enacting the EMA, will be enhanced power to freeze bank accounts and assets of Protestors.
A huge overreach IMO and the sign of weak inexperienced leadership.