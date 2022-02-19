Tweeting the end of the Ottawa Occupation

Warren — Musings —

It’s been several hours. Anyone got the body of the woman “trampled to death” by the horses, yet? I know you’re busy quietly deleting last night’s tweets, but the rest of us want to see the corpse, please. Shouldn’t be hard, @FoxNews et al. Let’s see it. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

Thread.



The “laws on the books” weren’t sufficient. The Emergencies Act gave authorities the ability to:



• punish those who brought children to the dangerous front lines — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

The police are pushing the thugs off Wellington and down Metcalfe and O’Connor. Hope they have a plan for the Mall. pic.twitter.com/pZW5BHynQl — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

#Ottawa thugs spitting on cops, throwing gas canisters at them. Police showing extraordinary restraint. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

That’s fair. But those of us in the media generally are obliged to refer people as they refer to themselves. Personally, I’d like to call the Ottawa law-breakers terrorists, but that might elicit a few unhappy letters to the editor. https://t.co/9HTakOQ8Qi — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

Left the drug store. Getting in the Jeep, a cop was coming in. Wanted to say to her: “I am grateful for the work you guys do. I am in awe of the restraint you are showing in Ottawa. I know you aren’t perfect, but no one is. Thank you.” But I wimped out. Said good morning instead. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

When did science become the enemy? How did that happen, exactly? — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022

American Republicans broke with law enforcement because of Trump. Canadian Conservatives are breaking with law enforcement because of truckers? Really? #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 19, 2022