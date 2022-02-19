02.19.2022 11:55 AM

Tweeting the end of the Ottawa Occupation

  1. PJH says:
    February 19, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Watching live, I keep hearing loud plaintive cries of “Freeeeedoooom!” from bearded white males…..

    You’d think Mel Gibson was being hung, drawn and quartered on Parliament Hill…..Please…..

  2. Gyor says:
    February 19, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    The Freedom Convoy aren’t terrorists, they are heroes fighting for civil liberties. Trudeau and many of the Premiers are tyrants.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 19, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    The Ottawa Police Service have my support 1000%.

    As for my party’s leadership, I hope they will show the same level of intensity in speaking of the allegedly negative actions taken by some seemingly violent protesters that many of them did in defending the so-called truckers protest in the first place.

    Otherwise…CPC polling going forward won’t be pretty. Candice, Pierre and the rest of the front bench are quite obviously at least smart enough to immediately recognize that political reality. Keep your eye on the prize, defeating this government in the Commons at the very first opportunity. Nothing and I mean absolutely nothing is more important than that.

  4. Lorne says:
    February 19, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    I believe the civil liberties lawsuit will show that in hindsight, Police had all the enforcement authority that was needed to deal will the protestors without the EMA.

    They chose to try and contain and wait them out rather than enforce existing authority.

    It will also be shown, the only new power used from enacting the EMA, will be enhanced power to freeze bank accounts and assets of Protestors.

    A huge overreach IMO and the sign of weak inexperienced leadership.

