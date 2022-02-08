Warren Tweets™️: a sampling of the latest

Warren — Musings —

If Trudeau delegates to his ministers to avoid inflaming a crisis, the critics accuse him of “hiding.” If he’s personally all over a file, the same critics will say he’s a micromanager and making it worse. Same stuff was said about Chretien, Martin, Harper, Trudeau. It’s idiocy. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022

1. Trucks all have licence plates and commercial vehicle on the side. 2. Get insurance policy and registration voided for violating (a) insurance policy (b) commercial vehicle regs. 3. Seize truck. 4. Wish Omnicronvoy truckers a nice walk home. #Ottawa — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022

Took my Mom to a restaurant in the Beach for dinner. She forgot her purse, and the vaccine record that was in it.



The restaurant couldn’t let us in. They were very apologetic. So we ordered takeout.



While we waited, my Mom said: “They did the right thing. Those are the rules.” — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022