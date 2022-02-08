Musings —02.08.2022 09:16 AM—
Warren Tweets™️: a sampling of the latest
If Trudeau delegates to his ministers to avoid inflaming a crisis, the critics accuse him of “hiding.” If he’s personally all over a file, the same critics will say he’s a micromanager and making it worse. Same stuff was said about Chretien, Martin, Harper, Trudeau. It’s idiocy.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022
1. Trucks all have licence plates and commercial vehicle on the side. 2. Get insurance policy and registration voided for violating (a) insurance policy (b) commercial vehicle regs. 3. Seize truck. 4. Wish Omnicronvoy truckers a nice walk home. #Ottawa— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022
Took my Mom to a restaurant in the Beach for dinner. She forgot her purse, and the vaccine record that was in it.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022
The restaurant couldn’t let us in. They were very apologetic. So we ordered takeout.
While we waited, my Mom said: “They did the right thing. Those are the rules.”
I hate that there are a million different kinds of clickers for TVs and stuff. When I run everything, there’ll be one clicker. If someone makes something that needs a special clicker, they’re going to fucking jail.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2022
God Bless your mom….If everyone thought like her, we wouldnt have the current state of anarchy reigning in this nation…I see the mob ( I refuse to call them the “freedom convoy” any longer) have occupied the Ambassador Bridge…..They are going to strangle the economy of Ontario and Canada if it keeps up….and the Conservative Party of Canada will pay dearly for playing footsie with the mob…..I wonder if Pierre Poilievre is handing out coffee to this mob as well….