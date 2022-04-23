Musings —04.23.2022 03:01 PM—
Highway 62 revisited
New one. Ain’t completely done yet, I don’t think. But those who know highway 62 may spot something familiar. pic.twitter.com/aY7EwmfP67
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 23, 2022
PJH says:
Dang Mr. Kinsella, you are almost into the realm of photorealism with this one……
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Yes, it definitely illustrates your ever constant progression as an artist. Good on you for your passion which undoubtedly makes your heart sing.
And to have Mom at least as an artistic mentor, beyond splendid. What a precious bond mother and son must share.
R. Marut says:
Looks like the “Truckers For Charest” convoy.
PJH says:
Yeah, they’re all away doing real work…….
Ronald O'Dowd says:
PJH,
You’re to be admired since you’re already busting your ass. Personally, I’m sitting on mine.