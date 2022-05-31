Musings —05.31.2022 08:05 AM—
Art wall dilemma
Art wall verdict: too much art, not enough wall. pic.twitter.com/0FSTWB7bPz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 31, 2022
Musings —05.31.2022 08:05 AM—
Art wall verdict: too much art, not enough wall. pic.twitter.com/0FSTWB7bPz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 31, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Pipes says:
Build a Gallery. Boom! (Mic drop, I walk away….)