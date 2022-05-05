Musings —05.05.2022 07:16 AM—
Fifteen million
But, by all means, continue to go unvaccinated and stop wearing masks and act like it’s just another flu. Oh, and do your own research. That too. “Covid: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15 million, says WHO” https://t.co/bu4aLuN9LG
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 5, 2022
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
The WHO has become political, some will say by its own actions, while others will say certain political parties have made it political. Either way, it unfortunately throws doubt on their numbers. Sort of like the distrust in some circles of anything related to the United Nations.
I’m not qualified to speak on the real deal but I will say this: the 6th wave won’t be the last so those who remain unvaccinated and unmasked better have at least an A1 relationship with our Lord. Otherwise…
It’s that simple.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
At minimum, the global death count is 6,272,154 as of today. Some will argue that’s an under count. Others will say everything and its brother and sister was lumped into the equation as COVID-19 deaths. Who knows what the true death count really is. What is the authentic number, once respective political ideology is taken out of the mix?