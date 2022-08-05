Warren — Feature, Musings —05.08.2022 10:54 AM KINSELLACAST 209: Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger on Tory wars, abortion wars, and war war 4 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 8, 2022 at 6:18 pm Warren, Abortion: if O’Toole has been looking for that elusive silver lining since he got booted by caucus, well now he’s finally found it. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 8, 2022 at 6:48 pm Got to disagree with conventional wisdom: there will inevitably come a strategic point where the massive ever ongoing influx of western arms will require direct action against Poland and other border countries. Otherwise, Russia ultimately loses and Putin either becomes disappeared or on his way to The Hague. He certainly can’t afford a collective decision in the Kremlin to cut their losses. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 8, 2022 at 8:35 pm History does indeed rhyme. Take Wilson, a Democrat, who was provoked into abandoning American neutrality by the sinking of merchant ships and passenger liners, some of them American. Then contrast it with the faux neutrality of another Democrat, Roosevelt, who brought in Lend-Lease and was provoked by Pearl Harbor, another maritime military calamity. And now Biden, another Democrat, who has his own lend-lease with the western powers. What will be his ultimate provocation? And will it be related to subs, carriers or something else on the high seas? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 8, 2022 at 7:20 pm Warren is bang on: abortion and The Emergencies Act are incredibly winning issues for Liberals. CPC members need to be well aware of that before they cast their ballots. I’m for Charest but the psychological bent of most members tells me that Poilievre will win. And absolutely, he quite conceivably could get less votes than Scheer or O’Toole got. So what the hell does he do once he’s leader? He certainly can’t pivot à la O’Toole because that won’t work with voters east of the lakehead. Frankly, boy am I’m glad I’m not Poilievre. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Abortion: if O’Toole has been looking for that elusive silver lining since he got booted by caucus, well now he’s finally found it.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Got to disagree with conventional wisdom: there will inevitably come a strategic point where the massive ever ongoing influx of western arms will require direct action against Poland and other border countries. Otherwise, Russia ultimately loses and Putin either becomes disappeared or on his way to The Hague. He certainly can’t afford a collective decision in the Kremlin to cut their losses.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
History does indeed rhyme. Take Wilson, a Democrat, who was provoked into abandoning American neutrality by the sinking of merchant ships and passenger liners, some of them American. Then contrast it with the faux neutrality of another Democrat, Roosevelt, who brought in Lend-Lease and was provoked by Pearl Harbor, another maritime military calamity. And now Biden, another Democrat, who has his own lend-lease with the western powers. What will be his ultimate provocation? And will it be related to subs, carriers or something else on the high seas?
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren is bang on: abortion and The Emergencies Act are incredibly winning issues for Liberals. CPC members need to be well aware of that before they cast their ballots.
I’m for Charest but the psychological bent of most members tells me that Poilievre will win. And absolutely, he quite conceivably could get less votes than Scheer or O’Toole got.
So what the hell does he do once he’s leader? He certainly can’t pivot à la O’Toole because that won’t work with voters east of the lakehead. Frankly, boy am I’m glad I’m not Poilievre.