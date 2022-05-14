My latest: boffo box office? Not so much

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Can you picture it?

If Cecil B. DeMille was still around, and he was directing a big-screen re-do of his 1958 epic, The Ten Commandments, Stephen Harper would be cast in Charlton Heston’s role of Moses.

He’d be great at it, wouldn’t he?

The much-missed Senator Doug Finley would be picked to play Yul Brynner’s Pharaoah Rameses II, Moses’ adoptive brother. There’d be respect and affection in the relationship between Moses and Rameses, the Biblical exile and punishment stuff notwithstanding.

To update the resulting big-screen drama, there’d be a new scene when Harper/Moses would sweep down from his 40-day retreat on Mount Sinai, holding aloft the new commandments of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Among them: Thou Shalt Not Reopen the Abortion Debate. And: Remember Law and Order and Keep It Holy and Do Not Embrace Law-breaking Convoy Conspiracy Theorists and Racists. And: You Shall Not Have Any Other Currency, Bitcoin In Particular. And: Thou Shalt Not Take the Name of the Central Banking System In Vain.

And, most importantly: Thou Shalt Not Kill the Conservative Party Brand.

Moses/Harper would descend from Mount Sinai, and wave around his New Conservative Commandments, and Rameses/Finley would cast a baleful eye in his direction.

“You’re preaching, big guy, but the party ain’t buying,” Rameses/Finley would say. “Sorry.”

Watching the Conservative Party leadership debate, this week — because my editorial Cleopatra, Adrienne Batra, insisted I do so — my mind naturally strayed to the big screen version of same. And scripture.

Because a debate did indeed take place, notwithstanding the thousands of interruptions of moderator Tom Clark, who presided over an affair that had the production values of a high school musical (a bad one.) Onstage, it was Pierre Poilievre versus Everyone Else, pretty much. And it was apparent that Pierre had already smashed the Harper/Moses commandments to bits.

Pierre is busily recreating the Conservative Party in his own image, you see. And — while he will likely be successful at that — the resulting abomination won’t be. Under Pierre Poilievre, defeat at the hands of Justin Trudeau (who is dislikable, but not as dislikable as Pierre) is certain.

Watching the debate, unhappy Conservatives were provided all the proof they need. Pierre says he’s now sort-of, kind-of pro-choicey — but he’ll still let social conservative MPs bring forward laws to kill abortion rights.

He says he’s in favour of law and order — but there he will be, in a Liberal attack ad coming soon to a screen near you, chumming it up with those who defaced a statue of Terry Fox, danced on the War Memorial, stole from a soup kitchen, threatened law-abiding mask-wearing Ottawans, held an entire city hostage, and blockaded our borders, thereby costing the country billions in trade. Not so law-and-order, that.

Oh, and there’s Pierre onstage, too, pimping for Bitcoin Ponzi schemers, whose digital “currency” has lost half its value since November — and defaming the mild-mannered chap who leads the Bank of Canada, whose sole and only mission is to keep Canadians from losing their homes and their savings.

Why is Pierre Poilievre so obsessed with Bitcoin and central banks? Beats me. But he looks crazier than an outhouse rodent when he goes on (and on) about either. Do you think Pierre has the power to make eggs and ground beef any cheaper? Of course you don’t. No politician can do that. But Pierre, whose ego is Biblically-huge, thinks he’s possessed of super powers.

Anyway. Others were on the stage in Edmonton, but you’d never know it. Jean Charest looked 110, but he’s also the only guy who looked like a Prime Minister. Patrick Brown is a lousy speaker, but he’s selling memberships like hotcakes. Scott Aitchison is a nice guy, but we all know where nice guys finish. A couple others were onstage, but who cares: they’re loons. Pierre is still going to win the party, but lose the country.

In the closing scene of Cecile B. De Mille’s Ten Commandments re-do, Moses/Harper is lingering outside Centre Block, while Rameses/Finley is having a smoke.

Rameses/Finley regards the sullen Moses/Harper, and then says: “You’re still the only guy who could lead these idiots into the promised land of power, big guy.”

Dramatic pause.

“But this movie isn’t going to have a happy ending. Sorry.”