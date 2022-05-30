05.30.2022 10:02 AM

The Internet: a vanity press for the deranged

1 Comment


    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 30, 2022 at 9:03 pm

    Warren,

    Why is it not a surprise to see the TrumpEffectTM alive and well and living on Twitter. My God, aren’t campaigns supposed to be honest, truly genuine in thought if not action and boldly authentic?

    Apparently, not on some campaigns. Well Jenni, I guess you get to clean this up. Lucky you!

