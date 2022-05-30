Musings —05.30.2022 10:02 AM—
The Internet: a vanity press for the deranged
I’m not nearly as alarmed as @PierrePoilievre will be to hear that I am traveling with him. #cdnpoli #cpc @ClintonDesveaux pic.twitter.com/sLeohYvqrC
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 30, 2022
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Why is it not a surprise to see the TrumpEffectTM alive and well and living on Twitter. My God, aren’t campaigns supposed to be honest, truly genuine in thought if not action and boldly authentic?
Apparently, not on some campaigns. Well Jenni, I guess you get to clean this up. Lucky you!