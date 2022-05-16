Musings —05.16.2022 07:08 PM—
The Ontario election debate in tweets
I find it amusing that @TVOKids1 is on just before the #onpoli leaders’ debate.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
I want to provide scintillating commentary on the #onpoli debate, but I’m not sure if anyone besides me and @brianlilley are watching.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
The Green Party leader. A portrait. pic.twitter.com/DssK2nhj7W
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
I’m sorry, but Del Duca is terrible TV. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
413 is “colossal mistake,” Del Duca says, neglecting to mention it was also “a colossal mistake” he enthusiastically supported when in power. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Ford is more comfortable in this debate than he was in the last one. But then again, Del Duca does not have a fraction of Wynne’s comms skills. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
The overtalk is irritating. Moderate, moderators. You’re losing viewers. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Eric Cartman from South Park has a more compelling voice than Steven Del Duca. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Paikin usually runs a debate better than this. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
The Green Party leader is winning my award for Most Irritating Politician. Congrats. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
My readers are mean. But entertaining.#onpoli pic.twitter.com/YbyJBkCCeI
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
I can’t believe the smart people at the political parties (and most are smart) agreed to this circus format. It’s terrible. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Doug Ford is a much-improved public speaker. All those morning pandemic press conferences paid off. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Del Duca’s continual references to the difficulties experienced by his family is off-putting. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Totally. Told Chretien that when I prepped him in 2000. Let the others yell and interrupt. Keep your cool, look like a Prime Minister. Let the others look like yappy little dogs. #onpoli https://t.co/F25XlIElHc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Steven Del Duca and Billy Corgan have never been seen together in a room. Just saying. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/67WZ8OM9uQ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Del Duca was strong on education. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Dear Tory team: Ford didn’t need notes, at all. You should have more confidence in your candidate. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
OMG can Del Duca stop talking about his kids? Can he talk about other peoples’ kids? #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
The Green Party leader just condemned “toxic partisanship,” and my Irony Meter just blew to bits. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Horwath needed this debate to keep seats. Del Duca needed the debate to keep his leadership. The Green leader needed it to keep relevant. I don’t think any succeeded. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Del Duca is getting more comfortable. Ford is getting more comfortabler. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Del Duca attacking Ford over the Freedumb Omicronvoy is ridiculous. He brought in the Emergencies Act before Trudeau did, FFS. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Ford’s bit about working with other levels of government was his best segment. And, naturally, @althiaraj felt it was important to interrupt him on it. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Ford is having a very good debate. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Ford looks irritated when Del Duca speaks. He’s not alone. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
I’ve seen WWE fights that were better run than this debate. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/UGcpYSG8Ct
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Ford’s “regret” answer wasn’t ideal. Always better to be self-deprecating. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
CLOSING STATEMENTS THANK YOU BABY JESUS #ONPOLI pic.twitter.com/p7VQtXaG30
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Badly-moderated debate. Del Duca needed a knockout. Didn’t get it. Horwath needed to do well. Did. Green guy needed to be appealing. Wasn’t. Ford needed to maintain a pulse. Did. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 17, 2022
Derek Pearce says:
How on earth did Del Duca win the Lib leadership? He is worse than uncharismatic. I mean we know that in Ontario “bland works” but this guy is anti-bland, he gives off weird vibes.
Robert White says:
I watched The Agenda afterwards so that I could hear the commentary from the lineup of all pink faced white kids that represented party strategists for the mainstream polical parties.
It was all very white, and now I’m whited out via too many pink faced people talking their book like day traders.
Pink faced white people are not people of colour so I guess TVO is representing the cohort they want to represent and they don’t care about all the other Canadians that are not as white & pink faced IMHO.
TVO is elite & racist, frankly.
Schreiner was interesting. Ford was sincere, Horwath gets my vote.
Del Duca? meh
RW
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
THE END and Ford is still standing. That says it all. On his way to a PC re-election.