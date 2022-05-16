The Ontario election debate in tweets

Warren — Musings —

I find it amusing that @TVOKids1 is on just before the #onpoli leaders’ debate. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

I want to provide scintillating commentary on the #onpoli debate, but I’m not sure if anyone besides me and @brianlilley are watching. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

The Green Party leader. A portrait. pic.twitter.com/DssK2nhj7W — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

I’m sorry, but Del Duca is terrible TV. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

413 is “colossal mistake,” Del Duca says, neglecting to mention it was also “a colossal mistake” he enthusiastically supported when in power. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Ford is more comfortable in this debate than he was in the last one. But then again, Del Duca does not have a fraction of Wynne’s comms skills. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

The overtalk is irritating. Moderate, moderators. You’re losing viewers. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Eric Cartman from South Park has a more compelling voice than Steven Del Duca. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Paikin usually runs a debate better than this. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

The Green Party leader is winning my award for Most Irritating Politician. Congrats. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

I can’t believe the smart people at the political parties (and most are smart) agreed to this circus format. It’s terrible. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Doug Ford is a much-improved public speaker. All those morning pandemic press conferences paid off. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Del Duca’s continual references to the difficulties experienced by his family is off-putting. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Totally. Told Chretien that when I prepped him in 2000. Let the others yell and interrupt. Keep your cool, look like a Prime Minister. Let the others look like yappy little dogs. #onpoli https://t.co/F25XlIElHc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Steven Del Duca and Billy Corgan have never been seen together in a room. Just saying. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/67WZ8OM9uQ — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Del Duca was strong on education. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Dear Tory team: Ford didn’t need notes, at all. You should have more confidence in your candidate. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

OMG can Del Duca stop talking about his kids? Can he talk about other peoples’ kids? #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

The Green Party leader just condemned “toxic partisanship,” and my Irony Meter just blew to bits. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Horwath needed this debate to keep seats. Del Duca needed the debate to keep his leadership. The Green leader needed it to keep relevant. I don’t think any succeeded. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Del Duca is getting more comfortable. Ford is getting more comfortabler. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Del Duca attacking Ford over the Freedumb Omicronvoy is ridiculous. He brought in the Emergencies Act before Trudeau did, FFS. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Ford’s bit about working with other levels of government was his best segment. And, naturally, @althiaraj felt it was important to interrupt him on it. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Ford is having a very good debate. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Ford looks irritated when Del Duca speaks. He’s not alone. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

I’ve seen WWE fights that were better run than this debate. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/UGcpYSG8Ct — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

Ford’s “regret” answer wasn’t ideal. Always better to be self-deprecating. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022

CLOSING STATEMENTS THANK YOU BABY JESUS #ONPOLI pic.twitter.com/p7VQtXaG30 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022