05.16.2022 07:08 PM

The Ontario election debate in tweets

3 Comments


    Derek Pearce says:
    May 16, 2022 at 7:44 pm

    How on earth did Del Duca win the Lib leadership? He is worse than uncharismatic. I mean we know that in Ontario “bland works” but this guy is anti-bland, he gives off weird vibes.

    Robert White says:
    May 16, 2022 at 8:06 pm

    I watched The Agenda afterwards so that I could hear the commentary from the lineup of all pink faced white kids that represented party strategists for the mainstream polical parties.

    It was all very white, and now I’m whited out via too many pink faced people talking their book like day traders.

    Pink faced white people are not people of colour so I guess TVO is representing the cohort they want to represent and they don’t care about all the other Canadians that are not as white & pink faced IMHO.

    TVO is elite & racist, frankly.

    Schreiner was interesting. Ford was sincere, Horwath gets my vote.

    Del Duca? meh

    RW

    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 16, 2022 at 8:13 pm

    Warren,

    THE END and Ford is still standing. That says it all. On his way to a PC re-election.

