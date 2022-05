The Reformatory debate in tweets

Warren — Musings —

I am entertained by the feedback that is already dominating the #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

OMG this thing has the production values of a high school musical. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Poilievre likes the word freedom. I would like the freedom to never hear his adenoidal twang ever again. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

BEHOLD THE STEELY GAZE OF THE DEMON #cpc pic.twitter.com/6XmSM3o79v — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

I have located the Ninth Circle of Hell. It is the #cpcdebate location in Edmonton. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Roman Baber’s name backwards is Namor Rebab. If that was his real name, I’d follow him anywhere. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Poilievre reminds me of a far less charming and decent Preston Manning. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

PATRICK BROWN: HE DOESN’T READ BOOKS. #cpcldr — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Poilievre likes Jordan Peterson’s beliefs, which figures. Here’s some of Jordan Peterson’s beliefs. https://t.co/lwvuyPt5yx #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Charest is so obviously the most capable politician up there. And it’s equally obvious that the Angry Twitter Troll segment in the #CPC don’t see that and don’t care. They like losing. They think it’s principled. #cpcldr — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Poilievre supports law-breaking truckers on the Hill, but not law-breaking truckers at the borders. Gotcha. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

BREAKING: POILIEVRE SAYS PRINTING YOUR OWN MONEY WILL LOWER THE PRICE OF EGGS. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Poilievre just confirmed that he will permit laws criminalizing abortion. Boom. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Tom Clark has become slightly less wind-baggy. Slightly. #cpcldr — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Brown isn’t a very good speaker. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

It’s weird. Lewis is relatively sane on most issues, but fucking crazy on truckers and wombs. Weird. #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

Poilievre’s voice makes Preston Manning’s sound like James Earl Jones #cpcdebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022

THESE PEOPLE RUINED MY WEDNESDAY NIGHT pic.twitter.com/V6Ovvz8BkJ — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 12, 2022