05.16.2022
Warren’s great reset
What’s wrong with wanting to reset the world? War, disease, despots, starvation, climate upheaval and more. I don’t know (or care) what reset the people in Davos want, but I’m all for resetting a world as fucked up as this one. https://t.co/ZAt8UwlRFZ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2022
Pipes says:
We reap what we sow. “The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction”.
Sounds about right to me. There is no mortal reset. It’s too late. Our grandchildren, if they survive the next 5 years, will grow to curse us for all that we have left and done to them.
End of sermon……………………….
Peter Williams says:
Reset to what?
The world is better now than it ever has been.
Warren says:
To be better than that.
Peter Williams says:
If you want to improve the world fine.
But when you say ‘reset’ you are implying a return to some kind of previous conditions.
I asked reset to what? Because many people seem to have the idea that the world was better in the past. In reality every decade has been better off than earlier decades.
So if people say ‘reset’ shouldn’t they tell us to what former conditions they’d like to return to?
Gilbert says:
I don’t want climate lockdowns, mandatory vaccination, a social credit score, increased surveillance, morr attempts to weaken religion and more division between rich and poor. That’s very negative, in my opinion.
Phil in London says:
Warren surely doesn’t need me defending his reset but i fully agree. I do feel we are better off than any time in history but “ to be better than that” is the most perfect response to cop-outs that downplay an opportunity to be better than we’ve ever been.
A reset does not have to be a step back as short sighted comments suggest. Reset means go in another direction not turn back to another time.
It’s okay lots of people fear change. True leaders embrace the opportunity that change presents.