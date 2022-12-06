Warren — Feature, Musings —06.12.2022 01:41 PM KINSELLACAST 214: Horsegirl & horsing around with Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger! 5 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2022 at 6:27 pm Warren, Don’t worry, they aren’t bullshitting you. You have a great broadcaster’s voice! Take it from a guy who was a radio news reader in NB in my early twenties. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2022 at 6:36 pm The bipartisan agreement is for lack of other words, mere baby steps. But it gives me hope for the future. I lost hope when Clinton’s Assault Weapons Ban got sunsetted but in my book, even a 16th of a loaf is far better than zip. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2022 at 6:54 pm I don’t know about you but I haven’t heard a single whiff of the Wynne playbook being put into place in this leadership race: translation, with a deal with Brown but none with Leslyn AND Scott, then the second ballot is almost a foregone conclusion: Poilièvre wins. But the fun part will be when he goes into the general with the likes of dear Jenni and they get thoroughly blown right out of the water à la Scheer or O’Toole. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2022 at 6:58 pm Putin = unabashed sociopath. Need I say more? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2022 at 7:04 pm Austria Czechoslovakia Poland That was last time. This time will be even more predictable. So get ready for the eventual obvious. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Don’t worry, they aren’t bullshitting you. You have a great broadcaster’s voice! Take it from a guy who was a radio news reader in NB in my early twenties.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
The bipartisan agreement is for lack of other words, mere baby steps. But it gives me hope for the future.
I lost hope when Clinton’s Assault Weapons Ban got sunsetted but in my book, even a 16th of a loaf is far better than zip.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I don’t know about you but I haven’t heard a single whiff of the Wynne playbook being put into place in this leadership race: translation, with a deal with Brown but none with Leslyn AND Scott, then the second ballot is almost a foregone conclusion: Poilièvre wins. But the fun part will be when he goes into the general with the likes of dear Jenni and they get thoroughly blown right out of the water à la Scheer or O’Toole.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Putin = unabashed sociopath. Need I say more?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Austria
Czechoslovakia
Poland
That was last time. This time will be even more predictable. So get ready for the eventual obvious.