Warren — Feature, Musings —06.19.2022 11:03 AM KINSELLACAST 215: Father’s Day with Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger – and Parquet Courts, Bob Vylan, Sleaford Mods, Pigs 7 6 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 19, 2022 at 12:23 pm Warren, Happy Father’s Day. It’s way beyond nice to see this government dovetailing with the actual abilities of this Prime Minister. This film is long, tired and certainly not consistently competent. The PM’s limited skills as a B-rated actor can no longer carry this government over the competency finish line. They’re screaming within individual brains, the Emperor has no clothes and very little substance. And yet, so many are seemingly prepared to return this laughable bunch to power when the next election finally rolls around. What does that say about the state of our parties, not to mention the mindset of the plurality collective? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 19, 2022 at 12:30 pm Membership will either make or break this party now or in the next election. The best broad painting definition of the membership I’ve ever seen came from yours truly: so much of the membership prefer blessed principles to power. And so, that’s what we consistently get. Rinse, repeat. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 19, 2022 at 12:43 pm François-Philippe Champagne. Don’t buy it for two reasons: first, his current portfolio (ISI) is, at best, a lateral move. Secondly, English Canada wants to move on from a Quebec centric government. That means the next Liberal leader needs to come from outside Quebec. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 19, 2022 at 12:55 pm Ukraine: Canada has no influence, much less relevance, to opening a dialogue with the blood enemy that is Russia. So that ain’t it. And the western intelligence collective has absolutely no confidence in our ever wobby PM, so why would they in their right minds entrust anything sensitive or mission-critical to this individual? As for Joly, she was a lost ministerial cause long ago and remains a perfect reflection and representation of the abilities and talents of her Prime Minister… Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm Can Poilièvre go from an anger-based campaign to a measured anger general election and still win? Maybe, but IMHO, probably not. A very good leader knows when to change, or at least nuance his approach to leadership. Can, or more importantly, will Pierre do that? We’ll find out soon enough. But it DEFINITELY becomes a big and absolute No if the perpetually aggressive and angry Jenni is still driving that campaign. Trudeau must just luv Byrne! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: June 19, 2022 at 2:07 pm The NDP may not like what the Liberals are doing, but the Liberals are in Charge. https://mobile.twitter.com/TorontoStar/status/1538462851123363840?cxt=HHwWgIC-1fvz29kqAAAA Jagmeet and his cohort got played by the Liberals. They signed an agreement with Trudeau, and have … nothing. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Happy Father’s Day.
It’s way beyond nice to see this government dovetailing with the actual abilities of this Prime Minister. This film is long, tired and certainly not consistently competent. The PM’s limited skills as a B-rated actor can no longer carry this government over the competency finish line. They’re screaming within individual brains, the Emperor has no clothes and very little substance. And yet, so many are seemingly prepared to return this laughable bunch to power when the next election finally rolls around.
What does that say about the state of our parties, not to mention the mindset of the plurality collective?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Membership will either make or break this party now or in the next election. The best broad painting definition of the membership I’ve ever seen came from yours truly: so much of the membership prefer blessed principles to power. And so, that’s what we consistently get. Rinse, repeat.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
François-Philippe Champagne. Don’t buy it for two reasons: first, his current portfolio (ISI) is, at best, a lateral move.
Secondly, English Canada wants to move on from a Quebec centric government. That means the next Liberal leader needs to come from outside Quebec.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Ukraine: Canada has no influence, much less relevance, to opening a dialogue with the blood enemy that is Russia. So that ain’t it. And the western intelligence collective has absolutely no confidence in our ever wobby PM, so why would they in their right minds entrust anything sensitive or mission-critical to this individual? As for Joly, she was a lost ministerial cause long ago and remains a perfect reflection and representation of the abilities and talents of her Prime Minister…
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Can Poilièvre go from an anger-based campaign to a measured anger general election and still win? Maybe, but IMHO, probably not.
A very good leader knows when to change, or at least nuance his approach to leadership. Can, or more importantly, will Pierre do that? We’ll find out soon enough. But it DEFINITELY becomes a big and absolute No if the perpetually aggressive and angry Jenni is still driving that campaign. Trudeau must just luv Byrne!
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Peter Williams says:
The NDP may not like what the Liberals are doing, but the Liberals are in Charge.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TorontoStar/status/1538462851123363840?cxt=HHwWgIC-1fvz29kqAAAA
Jagmeet and his cohort got played by the Liberals. They signed an agreement with Trudeau, and have … nothing.