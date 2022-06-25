Warren — Feature, Musings —06.25.2022 02:57 PM KINSELLACAST 216: Just me and Lilley – on stupid people and stupid decisions 4 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 8:33 pm Warren, FDR ended up packing the court the old-fashioned way given that his legislation never made it out of Congress. 2022 legislation would never pass the current Senate and given Uncle Mitch’s previous performance with A.G. Garland, McConnell would only hold up future nominations or not allow them to get a vote as he did with Garland. In short, women have to defy men and massively vote Democratic in the mid-terms otherwise this is a lost cause. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 8:46 pm Poilièvre, if he wins, which I think is clear he will, need to look strong, in command, at the top of all his briefs and unintimidated by O’Toole or his so-called allies. Part of this may come from Pierre’s lateral move or outright demotion under O’Toole. If so, it will make him look weak, petty and operating like a scaredy cat. In short, an incredible net minus on the solidity of his future leadership. Harper would have never contemplated such a thing. It’s all about command and control and running a proper, tight and unified ship. Pierre better keep the above in mind and quash this at worst, in a New York minute. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 9:00 pm I’ll modify the words of a very astute political operator: [some of the] Conservatives [always take] an opportunity to miss an opportunity. This behavior is clearly disqualifying in Lewis’ case for leader and only cements the rest of them as right-wing cranks and lost causes. This behavior needs to be reigned in and frankly condemned by the next leader, otherwise it’s back to CPC ritual election suicide at the hands of the Trudeau incompetents. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 9:04 pm And anyone who even dreams of going after MRG should be immediately expelled from caucus. If an MP can’t take her frank and honest assessment of the UCP, then let ’em sit as an independent, or join Bernier’s PPC nutcases. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
FDR ended up packing the court the old-fashioned way given that his legislation never made it out of Congress.
2022 legislation would never pass the current Senate and given Uncle Mitch’s previous performance with A.G. Garland, McConnell would only hold up future nominations or not allow them to get a vote as he did with Garland.
In short, women have to defy men and massively vote Democratic in the mid-terms otherwise this is a lost cause.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Poilièvre, if he wins, which I think is clear he will, need to look strong, in command, at the top of all his briefs and unintimidated by O’Toole or his so-called allies.
Part of this may come from Pierre’s lateral move or outright demotion under O’Toole. If so, it will make him look weak, petty and operating like a scaredy cat. In short, an incredible net minus on the solidity of his future leadership. Harper would have never contemplated such a thing. It’s all about command and control and running a proper, tight and unified ship. Pierre better keep the above in mind and quash this at worst, in a New York minute.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I’ll modify the words of a very astute political operator: [some of the] Conservatives [always take] an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
This behavior is clearly disqualifying in Lewis’ case for leader and only cements the rest of them as right-wing cranks and lost causes.
This behavior needs to be reigned in and frankly condemned by the next leader, otherwise it’s back to CPC ritual election suicide at the hands of the Trudeau incompetents.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
And anyone who even dreams of going after MRG should be immediately expelled from caucus. If an MP can’t take her frank and honest assessment of the UCP, then let ’em sit as an independent, or join Bernier’s PPC nutcases.