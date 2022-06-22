Feature, Musings —06.22.2022 10:25 AM—
My latest: what if I’m wrong about PPC Pierre?
So, Pierre Poilievre.
This space has been somewhat critical of him, you might say. Just a bit.
His peddling of World Economic Forum conspiracy theories. His pimping for Bitcoin, which is in a freefall. His unprecedented libels targeting his Conservative Party leadership opponents. His deranged winged monkey supporters, who are just as bad as the #TruAnon cult.
And, of course, his unholy alliance with anti-vax, anti-science convoy lawbreakers.
All of that rankles. All of that is maddening. Why? Because Justin Trudeau is the worst prime minister in a generation, that’s why. Because, if we are to be rid of the serial arrogance and the casual corruption of the Trudeau regime, only the Conservative Party can defeat him.
The New Democrats can’t, and won’t. They are in an Axis of Weasels (TM), coalition government with Trudeau. If anyone is going to do it, it is the Conservatives.
But the Conservative grassroots seems intent on electing Poilievre as their leader — a leader who, in a general election, seems unelectable. Who is against everything, and for nothing, and will arguably turn voters off in droves. Who is inarguably a bit of a jerk.
But. But, but, but. If I learned one thing in law school, it is always to ask one question: What if I’m wrong?
What if Poilievre can defy conventional wisdom, and win the country? What if his negatives can be transformed into positives?
Let’s look at the top five.
1. The economy. Poilievre has appalled official Ottawa — and bewildered Bay Street — with his attacks on the Bank of Canada, and his promotion of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. He’s been ridiculed for both. But what if Poilievre is onto something? What if the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes and fiscal policies push the country into a deep recession? That doesn’t seem impossible, now. If and when that happens, Poilievre will look like a prophet, not a kook.
2. Trump-style politics. This writer worked for Hillary Clinton in three different states in 2016. Along with everyone else on that campaign — along with everybody inside the beltway in Washington — I thought it was impossible that a foul-mouthed, perpetually angry adolescent like Donald Trump could be elected president. Um, no. Poilievre has adopted the same style of comms — always angry, always negative. A lot of us thought that approach would never work for Trump. (Well, it did.) When voters are angry, being an angry candidate is not such a bad idea.
3. Wacky policy. Take my word for it: The Liberal Party War Room has been positively salivating at the prospect of facing off against Poilievre, and forcing him to defend the assorted conspiracy theories with which he has become associated. That’s until Abacus Data, an extremely Liberal-friendly polling firm, came up with some survey results a few days ago that shocked everyone: “Millions believe in conspiracy theories in Canada.” Wrote Abacus: “44% (the equivalent of 13 million adults) believe ‘big events like wars, recessions and the outcomes of elections are controlled by small groups of people working in secret against us’…” And: “37% (or 11 million) think ‘there is a group of people in this country who are trying to replace native-born Canadians with immigrants who agree with their political views’…” That’s ugly stuff, and it’s crazy. But it would appear Poilievre — as cynical as it is — may know exactly what he’s doing.
4. A divided house. Patrick Brown, who has run an impressive and underestimated campaign, has said that he would not serve in a Poilievre-led caucus. Jean Charest is highly likely to do likewise. Poilievre’s my-way-or-the-doorway approach is unusual (and always self-defeating) in Canadian politics. But what if Poilievre is right — and Right? What if “Red Toryism” is finally an oxymoron, and a new Conservative Party is needed?
5. Governments defeat themselves. Justin Trudeau beat Stephen Harper in 2015. He beat Andrew Scheer in 2019. He beat Erin O’Toole in 2021. With each election, his share of the popular vote has grown ever-smaller. Trudeau is now more of a liability to the Liberal Party than an asset. And there is no obvious successor waiting in the wings. What if Poilievre simply needs to maintain a pulse, and let the Liberals finally defeat themselves? It’s not a crazy strategy.
There you go: Five reasons why Pierre Poilievre may be on the right track. Five so-called negatives that may in fact be positive.
I still think he’s the wrong choice. I still think he’s wrong for the country.
But what if — just if — I’m wrong?
— Warren Kinsella ran Jean Chretien and Dalton McGuinty’s winning war rooms
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Right wingers vote but so do centrists and moderates, especially if they don’t like a right-wing tilted leader.
PJH says:
I held my nose and supported Andrew Scheer. I even made peace with Erin O’Toole after he fibbed his way to victory, beating a far more talented and electable leadership candidate, who had the ability to unite the party.
The CPoC is probably going down the road of supporting the Refoorm favourite(lets not mince words, because that’s who PP is)….but I’ll be damned if I will be one of them.
The late great John Crosbie, before he was duped like so many of us, thundered at one of the last Federal Progressive Conservative Conventions I attended: “Just say NO to the Reform undertakers!”….I wish we and he had heeded that refrain…..
The election of PP as leader of the CPoC will mean Liberal govt’s ad infinitum.
PP plays well to the choir….the RoC….not so much.
PP will be ballot box poison. Elect him at our peril, fellow Conservatives.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
PJH,
I see this preordained outcome of a PP win as an opportunity. Pierre can be the next Nixon — or the next Trump. Pivot he must or it all goes down in flames in the general. He knows that so time will tell.
Naturally, if Pierre doesn’t, he’ll win the battle hands down and then blow the war. I await his decision post September 10th. It will either make me happy, laugh or cry. No matter which way it goes, he gets to wear it. It can’t be blamed on Byrne if it goes sour as the buck stops with PP. He knows that too.
Pedant says:
18-45 year olds will come in droves to vote for the Poilievre Conservatives, especially the men.
The question is whether Trudeau’s army of 75-year old rich white women (the Liberal base) can outvote them.
Peter Williams says:
“The idea that this government – that any government – would use this act of mass murder to gain support for their gun policy is completely unacceptable.” Jagmeet Singh.
But of course Mr Singh will continue to support this ‘unacceptable’ government.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Peter,
The NDP would save us all a lot of time if they simply went forward and serially licked this Prime Minister’s ass…they have managed to become way beyond pathetic and useless. At least this PM is now in good company when it comes to unfit, ineffectual, clueless empty suits. Just add Jagmeet to the Liberal list. The NDP deserves to lose every seat they have in the next election for propping up this poor excuse for a prime minister.
western view says:
I am not any seasoned War Room veteran but Mr. Kinsella is underestimating the seething anger at the street level for this inept Liberal Government. And Canadians are reminded of it every time they fill their car with gas, stare in disbelief at the grocery store ticket or watch the cocky, never give a straight answer Prime Minister on the TV news.
For ordinary Canadians, the Poilievre story isn’t Bitcoins or firing the BOC Chair it’s about a human being in Ottawa that SEES THE HURT in families and pledges to do something about it.
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
Mr Poilievre’s advantage will be that if he wins the leadership, he should have at least two years to get ready for the next election. As long as he act reasonably and keeps the fringe elements of the party in line, most people won’t remember the current craziness. To be successful, IMHO all he has to do is go out in front of the public and show them he isn’t Justin. I can’t conceive of the baggage that will have accumulated over the next couple of years from the current train wreck we have in Ottawa. All he has to do is keep his powder dry. I suspect his opponents will do the rest.
Doug says:
I am in no way a PP supporter, but will give credit to him and his campaign team:
1) They focus on real issues, mostly economic, not abstract ones, mostly social, that the Government of Canada actually stands a chance of impacting
2) Fighting fire with fire. The author of “Kicking Ass in Canadian Politics” knows well that negative works. Too many CPC and Reform candidates fell victim to the Liberal hate machine without even trying to fight back. Going negative burns bridges but it brings out the voters. Some may call it Trumpian, but perhaps the better label would be Daveyian or Kinsellian
3) Sure some of the policy is whacky, but trying to relate PP
to conspiracy theorists is a leap, but why not as per 2 aboce
4) PP has differentiated himself from the crowded field of alternatives. Getting noticed has been a challenge for every Conservative leader except for Mulroney. Ascribing Red Toryism to Patrick Brown is assigning substance where none exists. He is another vacuous frat bro like Trudeau, aided by power brokers in some ethnic enclaves instead of by false celebrity
5) If governments defeat themselves, how did JT last 3 terms?
Pedant says:
What peddling of World Economic Forum conspiracy theories? He was asked whether he is associated with the WEF and he answered no. He also stated that a Poilievre-led government would not take part in WEF activities, which is perfectly fine since the government of Canada is supposed to serve the Canadian people and not wealthy globalists in Switzerland.
Charlie Angus has for years criticized the Davos crowd. Funny it wasn’t a conspiracy when he did it.
Chrystia Freeland has a side gig on the WEF’s board of trustees, one of the only sitting government members on that board and certainly the most high-ranking. We’re not allowed to question whether she represents the Canadian people or Davos?
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Nanos has us five points up! Meanwhile, one incredible step forward and of course, we take two back…
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/leaderless-conservatives-climb-5-popularity-points-past-liberals-nanos-1.5958657
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/conservative-mps-meet-with-anti-vaccine-mandate-advocates-on-parliament-hill-1.5958516
FFS…not again.