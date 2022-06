ONpoli election night in tweets

Warren — Musings —

Del Duca losing in his own riding. Again. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Holy crap @CTVNews declares PCs won. That’s five minutes sooner than I predicted. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

A MAJORITY DECLARED TEN MINUTES AFTER POLLS CLOSE. Wow. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Del Duca is done. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

@CTVNews declares PC majority. 18 minutes after polls close. Good night, everyone. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

NDP has four times as many seats as the OLP. Wow. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

@CTVNews declares NDP official opposition. Del Duca was such a mistake. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Federal Conservatives who think Justin Trudeau is in trouble because of the #onpoli results are stupid. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Del Duca must go. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Fergie and Joey celebrate the #onpoli results pic.twitter.com/NTB59wQl2o — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Why did the OLP pick Del Duca over Coteau? I’ll never understand that one. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

BREAKING: MILLIONS OF ONTARIO VOTERS TURN OFF TV BECAUSE THEY KEEP SHOWING GREEN PARTY LEADER #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Ontario Party, New Blue all zippo, zero, zilch. Heh. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Chretien was underestimated. So was Ford. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Ford explicitly says he has room in his party for federal Liberals. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

I was off two seats for Doug, 5 for Andrea, and lots for Steve. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/7mBLoV1SYs — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Was just on @NEWSTALK1010 and was bumped by @AndreaHorwath. Last time that’s ever going to happen. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Del Duca quitting. No choice. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022

Ford runs the table. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 3, 2022