Warren — Musings —06.24.2022 06:39 PM Our latest Sun Media hit – on Roe v. Wade

Scot says: June 24, 2022 at 8:27 pm
Off topic but dam fine painting. Credit where credit is due.

Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 11:37 am
Warren, I want to clear up something I read recently where someone said that we're in the same position as the States without a federal abortion law in effect. With respect, that is dead wrong. In this country, we have a vide juridique as opposed to in America where each of the 50 states could potentially choose to regulate abortion in one form or another. 26 are very likely to at least restrict it to some extent, if not outlaw it.

Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 11:44 am
Now speaking as a strategist who favours a future CPC government I would add this: it's incumbent upon Poilièvre and Charest to address this issue on a daily to weekly basis right up to the next election. To use a Nixonism, the public must be "crystal clear" on where each of them stands as a pro-choice candidate and there must be absolutely no daylight between them going into the leadership vote. Further to that, each one of them must pledge to run pro-choice party commercials in the next campaign on a daily basis. Otherwise, the Liberals will distort and lie about the leader's pro-choice position, not to mention that of the party in our platform. Either we kill Trudeau's faux arguments ASAP or we're liable to lose an election because of them.

Peter Williams says: June 25, 2022 at 7:35 pm
It doesn't matter what the Conservative Leader says, the Liberals will say Conservatives will ban abortion.

Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 11:40 pm
Peter, They can "say" whatever they like. Our job is to be like Harper and make sure it doesn't stick, just as it didn't in three successive elections (2006, 2008 and 2011).

Gilbert says: June 25, 2022 at 5:56 pm
The Supreme Court in the US chose life and the unborn. It's a wonderful victory and one pleasing to God.

Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 11:41 pm
Gilbert, I'll let God speak for himself if you don't mind.

Ronald O'Dowd says: June 25, 2022 at 11:49 pm
This is glaring proof how the TrumpTrinityTM went out of their way to blatantly lie to gullible senators such as the twice-burnt Collins and the ever accommodating Manchin and they foolishly fell for it. They should have seen this coming and summarily voted against each of their confirmations. These are people without honour or integrity. Their respective performances is proof enough of that. Mere suck ups who pander to the whims and demands of the ever proud national DemonSeed.TM, who in his spare time tries his hand at becoming a fascist dictator. Wonder what God in heaven thinks about that? Hopefully he will let us all know in his own way and most especially in his own time.
Scot says:
Off topic but dam fine painting. Credit where credit is due.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I want to clear up something I read recently where someone said that we’re in the same position as the States without a federal abortion law in effect. With respect, that is dead wrong. In this country, we have a vide juridique as opposed to in America where each of the 50 states could potentially choose to regulate abortion in one form or another. 26 are very likely to at least restrict it to some extent, if not outlaw it.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Now speaking as a strategist who favours a future CPC government I would add this: it’s incumbent upon Poilièvre and Charest to address this issue on a daily to weekly basis right up to the next election. To use a Nixonism, the public must be “crystal clear” on where each of them stands as a pro-choice candidate and there must be absolutely no daylight between them going into the leadership vote. Further to that, each one of them must pledge to run pro-choice party commercials in the next campaign on a daily basis. Otherwise, the Liberals will distort and lie about the leader’s pro-choice position, not to mention that of the party in our platform. Either we kill Trudeau’s faux arguments ASAP or we’re liable to lose an election because of them.
Peter Williams says:
It doesn’t matter what the Conservative Leader says, the Liberals will say Conservatives will ban abortion.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Peter,
They can “say” whatever they like. Our job is to be like Harper and make sure it doesn’t stick, just as it didn’t in three successive elections (2006, 2008 and 2011).
Gilbert says:
The Supreme Court in the US chose life and the unborn. It’s a wonderful victory and one pleasing to God.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Gilbert,
I’ll let God speak for himself if you don’t mind.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
This is glaring proof how the TrumpTrinityTM went out of their way to blatantly lie to gullible senators such as the twice-burnt Collins and the ever accommodating Manchin and they foolishly fell for it.
They should have seen this coming and summarily voted against each of their confirmations. These are people without honour or integrity. Their respective performances is proof enough of that. Mere suck ups who pander to the whims and demands of the ever proud national DemonSeed.TM, who in his spare time tries his hand at becoming a fascist dictator.
Wonder what God in heaven thinks about that? Hopefully he will let us all know in his own way and most especially in his own time.