Warren — Feature, Musings —07.03.2022 10:15 AM KINSELLACAST 217: Lilley, Agar, Kheiriddin, Belanger on PPC Pierre, Err Canada – plus Built to Spill, Panda Bear, Angel Olsen 5 Comments
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
In Quebec we have a saying that roughly translates to the following: Don’t be more Catholic than the Pope. Frankly, the exact opposite should always apply in politics — but voters often designate a candidate as the race’s devil and then pile-in in support of his opponent. Hence, Trudeau winning three elections…so Poilièvre could quite conceivably win next time in spite of his flaws. Political precedent is a powerful thing.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Of course, these negative boomlets will hurt Pierre to a greater extent than Trudeau’s negative baggage hurt him in the past three elections. Why? Because people foolishly serially give Justin the benefit of the doubt, or a pass, something far less of them will be inclined to give to Pierre. He should already know that and therefore avoid like the plague this and other future potential negative boomlets…
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Quite obviously, everyone already knows that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won’t and can’t talk about the economy because like Biden, it’s positively killing them one day at a time. So, they will do what they do best: attack Poilièvre on some of his ill advised policies and positions and deform the shit out of the CPC platform. That’s pretty much what has always worked for this Prime Minister but it may not next time unless Pierre leaves an impression that he’d rather serially shoot himself first in the foot and ultimately in the head rather than hold the center-right and win. Like I said before, it’s all on Pierre and he, like O’Toole, will either make or break this party in the next election. Period. No doubt about it. And meeting with Bernier is precisely the wrong signal to send to potential voters. It tars our party with the lunatic, kookish taint of the PPC. Great going there Pierre. Are you really that politically dense? Sure looks like it from here.
Well, as a result, it’s all smiles on the Charest campaign, at least for now.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
P.S. It’s not nice trying to prevent Ron from posting on Warren’s website. Only Warren can do that.
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
I suspect Mr Poilivre has calculated appearing with Mr Toppwill help him in his leadership campaign. That is more important right now. If he wins, he and his team will worry about the federal election when it is called (at some unknown future date).