Warren — Feature, Musings —07.17.2022 10:49 AM KINSELLACAST 219: Lilley, Agar, Mraz on fist bumps and fisticuffs – plus GBV, Tacocat, Colleen Green 11 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 17, 2022 at 11:46 am Warren, Hum. Horses and women who love them. A mighty hard visual for most men to follow. You know, compare and contrast! LOL. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 17, 2022 at 11:48 am Danielle Smith…she will undoubtedly do as “well” as she did last time. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 17, 2022 at 11:54 am PP…doing all he possibly can to win the battle and bigly lose the war. And of course, it will surprise no except for PP. His ingenious master “plan” will have been for naught. He can then join O’Toole and they can either cry in their beer or ponder aloud what might have been. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 17, 2022 at 11:56 am […] no one except for PP. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: July 18, 2022 at 6:20 am Were you commenting on PP’s latest set of “infomercials” where the so called “front runner” tries to relate to the “common man” by doffing plaid shirts, caressing wood, and informing us that he indeed had a job outside of politics( a paper route, no less….but hey, any honest work is honourable work) ReformaTories have never been hip, never have been, never will be. They do hokey extremely well I find, however…..and raise it to an art form, From Randy Whites Mariachi band, to Stock Day’s jetski and wetsuit, to Erin O’Toole’s porta potty comments. They simply can’t help themselves. This latest exercise by PP to win over the hearts and minds of those party members who havent yet joined his cult o’ personality is no different….It is, yet again, another exercise in lameness. God help us all if we go to the polls with him as leader, Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 18, 2022 at 6:39 pm PJH, No, fortunately, it seems, I missed them. In truth, I’ve given up trying to make Team Poilièvre see the electoral light of day. So…what will be, will be. And, it definitely won’t be either my fault or worse yet, MY problem. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 17, 2022 at 12:09 pm What one writes is inevitably a perfect representation of the author — it tells you all you need to know about how that person handles his or her individual relationships. Tie all of this up with a bow and think about that poor person in NS, the spouse of the serially deranged. And there are almost incalculable numbers of women who are precisely in the same boat. May God help them. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 17, 2022 at 12:34 pm Brown. I don’t even remotely have the competence to piece this thing together, much less dissect it into parts and render a reasonably intelligent conclusion. Either there is a sin here by intention or omission or there isn’t and if the latter is the case, then the PP campaign better have been a perfect representation of Caesar’s wife. Otherwise, it gets way beyond messy for them. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: July 17, 2022 at 7:32 pm Horse people are nuts…..and they do indeed love their horses more than their significant others….I speak from experience as well……I love horses, but the people that love to own them?….Not so much… Run away people before they bankrupt you, and leave you a hollow shell. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: July 17, 2022 at 7:35 pm Oh, I forgot to mention, shoveling manure isn’t much fun either….. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: July 18, 2022 at 6:43 pm Why don’t they just make it simple and have it delivered premeasured and prepackaged directly from the House of Commons?! (Sorry, I just couldn’t resist.) Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Hum. Horses and women who love them. A mighty hard visual for most men to follow. You know, compare and contrast! LOL.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Danielle Smith…she will undoubtedly do as “well” as she did last time.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
PP…doing all he possibly can to win the battle and bigly lose the war. And of course, it will surprise no except for PP. His ingenious master “plan” will have been for naught. He can then join O’Toole and they can either cry in their beer or ponder aloud what might have been.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
[…] no one except for PP.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
PJH says:
Were you commenting on PP’s latest set of “infomercials” where the so called “front runner” tries to relate to the “common man” by doffing plaid shirts, caressing wood, and informing us that he indeed had a job outside of politics( a paper route, no less….but hey, any honest work is honourable work)
ReformaTories have never been hip, never have been, never will be. They do hokey extremely well I find, however…..and raise it to an art form, From Randy Whites Mariachi band, to Stock Day’s jetski and wetsuit, to Erin O’Toole’s porta potty comments. They simply can’t help themselves.
This latest exercise by PP to win over the hearts and minds of those party members who havent yet joined his cult o’ personality is no different….It is, yet again, another exercise in lameness. God help us all if we go to the polls with him as leader,
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
PJH,
No, fortunately, it seems, I missed them.
In truth, I’ve given up trying to make Team Poilièvre see the electoral light of day. So…what will be, will be. And, it definitely won’t be either my fault or worse yet, MY problem.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
What one writes is inevitably a perfect representation of the author — it tells you all you need to know about how that person handles his or her individual relationships.
Tie all of this up with a bow and think about that poor person in NS, the spouse of the serially deranged. And there are almost incalculable numbers of women who are precisely in the same boat. May God help them.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Brown. I don’t even remotely have the competence to piece this thing together, much less dissect it into parts and render a reasonably intelligent conclusion.
Either there is a sin here by intention or omission or there isn’t and if the latter is the case, then the PP campaign better have been a perfect representation of Caesar’s wife. Otherwise, it gets way beyond messy for them.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
PJH says:
Horse people are nuts…..and they do indeed love their horses more than their significant others….I speak from experience as well……I love horses, but the people that love to own them?….Not so much…
Run away people before they bankrupt you, and leave you a hollow shell.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
PJH says:
Oh, I forgot to mention, shoveling manure isn’t much fun either…..
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Why don’t they just make it simple and have it delivered premeasured and prepackaged directly from the House of Commons?! (Sorry, I just couldn’t resist.)