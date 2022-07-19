Musings —07.19.2022 09:38 AM—
Latest painting. Life, etc.
Latest. Nothing ever dies. It comes back. pic.twitter.com/1JkHjVkKnW— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 19, 2022
PJH says:
Dang….you may be able to give up this pundit, journalist, consultant thingy soon…..
“The purpose of art is to wash the dust of daily life off our souls” -P. Picasso