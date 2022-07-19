07.19.2022 09:38 AM

Latest painting. Life, etc.

1 Comment


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    PJH says:
    July 19, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    Dang….you may be able to give up this pundit, journalist, consultant thingy soon…..

    “The purpose of art is to wash the dust of daily life off our souls” -P. Picasso

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.