Feature, Musings —07.06.2022 08:14 AM—
My latest: the Tories disqualify themselves
“Governments defeat themselves,” said my boss Jean Chretien, and we all nodded.
Pause.
“But nobody is as good at defeating themselves as the Tories!”
And we all laughed. Because it’s true.
Chretien knew a thing or two about defeating Tories – over four decades, as an MP or as leader, he never lost to the Conservatives (or anyone). He, like the rest of his team, never underestimated the Tories.
But we were never surprised by their capacity for self-destruction, either. Which was limitless. And which is once again on full display.
The disqualification of Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race is stunning. It is unprecedented. It is front-page news.
But for the Conservative Party, it is also what they do. Which is defeat themselves.
Because the decision to disqualify the Brampton mayor wasn’t an indictment of him. It is an indictment of the Conservative Party itself.
Brown wasn’t merely one of the frontrunners in the race. He was, legitimately, the candidate an increasing number of insiders considered the likely winner of the race. He had signed up tens of thousands of supporters.
By disqualifying him, the party establishment appear to have rigged the race to favour Pierre Poilievre. And to do so without giving any reasons? That stinks to the highest heavens.
What did Brown’s campaign do? What rule did they break? Were they given a proper hearing? Were they given a full opportunity to defend themselves?
The Conservative Party brass aren’t saying. They’ve issued a high-sounding statement by a pious former staffer, one that raises more questions than it answers.
Oh, and that’s not all. These organizational geniuses have already mailed out thousands of ballots with Patrick Brown’s name on them. If that isn’t the dictionary definition of sheer incompetence, we don’t know what is.
Rest assured: the clowns are fully in control of the three-ring circus that the Conservatives have become. Because – just as the news about Patrick Brown was breaking on Tuesday night – political types were checking the official membership list. You know: the list that was used as a pretext to kick out Patrick Brown.
And, when that list was compared to the leaked GiveSendGo list of donors to the illegal Ottawa occupiers, this is what was found:
• 14,707 different CPC Members donated a total of $1,775,954 to the so-called “Freedom Convoy”
• the list shows CPC members were one of the greatest fundraisers for the Freedom Convoy’s occupation in February – and all their donations happened in February
• most of the donations – made in secret – were for hundreds of dollars
What does it mean? It means the Conservative Party has been effectively taken over by the convoy types. And who was the biggest critic of the “freedom” convoy types?
None other than Patrick Brown.
Governments defeat themselves, true. The Justin Trudeau government had been busily doing just that, yes.
But then the Tories said: “Hold my beer.”
And they defeated themselves first.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
If the dynamic duo stick to their pledge to go only in two years, there’s plenty of time to properly address this. However, it must be addressed constructively within days, at minimum, to lay the table behind the explusion.
However, since we all know this Prime Minister so well, he’ll break his deal with his head vassal and likely go in late fall in search of his elusive majority.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Mind you, this changes nothing on the ground: PP is still the frontrunner and likely winner on the second ballot. In short, if we don’t lock up LL and her people, JC is already effectively toast. That hasn’t change post Brown getting the boot. My gut tells me this isn’t pretext based. I’ll leave it at that.
Robert White says:
Patrick Brown damaged the party by stating that Poilievre ‘was unelectable’ via news reporting prior to the sacking of his candidacy via news today. In my estimation, party management acted correctly to throw him out of the race.
Stating that a candidate is ‘unelectable’ as leader is airing party laundry via public messaging. Leadership must maintain party integrity at all times, and Brown decided to rat fuck the process as gambit to win against impossible odds.
I’m glad Brown has been turfed. His karma caught up with him again IMHO.
Yes I’m partisan.
RW
Sean says:
Just read IB’s explanation. Total HS. State explicitly what the allegations are. State explicitly what the evidence is. Or STFU.
If they have solid evidence I say good on them for taking action.
If not, PP’s leadership will forever be understood as a scam.
western view says:
The central issue is the conduct of the Brown leadership campaign isn’t it? Conspiracy theories about Truckers Convoys subversion of the process is a handy deflection from the allegations that serious violations may have occurred and that the Brown Campaign Team wasn’t willing to provide clarity. These allegations may even attract the attention of Elections Canada.
Conservative’s can’t win here. Punting a candidate that allegedly played fast and loose with the rules is either viewed as sleazy and desperate by supporters of Team Brown or sleazy and desperate by outsiders who have no skin in the game.
Finally, what if the allegations end up bearing fruit? Is that the kind of candidate Canadians can coalesce around in a general election?
Doug says:
Until the details of Brown’s disqualification become public, please hold back the conspiracy theories.
The attempt at guilt by association is also uncalled for. The CPC has far more than 14,707 members. If 14,707 actually donated to the convoy, that would still represent a small percentage of the members. How many Lib and NDP memembers have contributed directly or indirectly (ex. through union dues) to the groups that blockaded railways and pipeline construction sites? In my mind, anyone who blockades infrastructure is a criminal, no matter their alleged cause.
WestGuy says:
Before criticizing the move without any information on why it was done, wouldn’t it make more sense to wait for the explanation of the allegation and the process to determine the validity of the allegation?
As for weighing the opinion of political insiders, didn’t we learn that lesson in the 2016 in the US?
Winnipeg Hard Core Circa 1980 says:
Warren, if PP becomes the leader of the Conservative party they will never form government. The Liberals will have fun blowing the Conservatives out of the water (some sample attack adds, angry PP, anti-abortionists, alleged racists, etc. ).
I trust that you will not be tempted to vote for the Liberals or the NDP. The alleged corruption and incompetence of the Liberals, and the fiscal stupidity of the NDP, should rule them out. Perhaps you can vote for the Greens or some other small party.
Where’s the Rhino party when you need them?
Fred J Pertanson says:
MSM failed to pick up on the story that Brown was using Brampton City employees to work on his campaign.
So the Tories did the right thing.
Pedant says:
I believe many said the exact same thing in early 2018 when Patrick Brown was ousted as provincial leader. Kathleen Wynne was named the “luckiest politician alive”, or something like that.
Ordinary Canadians really don’t care about internal party squabbles. This will be ancient history by the election.
Here’s what won’t be ancient history:
– the buggy citizen-tracking app ArriveCAN will still be driving scores of vacationers crazy, particularly seniors without smartphones who have to figure out how to access it
– the Health Minister was threatened to force Canadians to be injected with covid boosters EVERY NONE MONTHS; how many previously neutral people does that push into the anti-mandate camp?
– inflation and housing crisis will continue to smoulder
– the censorship drive continues, the Liberals now wanting to police “polarizing political communications” …at this point, the authoritarian streak of this government is becoming a danger to the country itself
Barry Baniulis says:
Another conservative cock up….at this rate we may be out of power for another two election cycles……
charest is the only hope now…a middle of the road centrist that we badly need
Steve T says:
I agree it looks bad right now. However, I’ve got to assume the party understands how bad it would look, and felt they had to act – lest there be even worse news in the future about the alleged transgressions.
As a card-carrying (and voting) member of the CPC, I will be watching this with great interest. If the allegations have some merit and evidence, then fine. If not, it may be the trigger for members (like me) to bail on the party entirely.
Obvious Sock Puppet #12 says:
If what Warren alleges here is True, O fellow Conservatives — although it is still unclear what exactly is going on (and, as our host points out, this lack of solid information out of 1720-130 Albert Street, itself is a very bad sign of managerial ineptitude, anyway, regardless of why this news void is happening), and so we do not yet really know … — then I put it to you all, that in that case, *The* Question for all federal conservatives (small ‘c’), who are also federal Conservatives (capital ‘C’) becomes: “Are things now so bad, that it is now worth burning down the house to get rid of the termites?”
I would remind Warren (and his boss), that there is another thing Conservatives can be good at — provided we get our [****] together, that is — and that’s winning crushing majorities (Diefenbaker, Mulroney). Provided, let me repeat, we get our [****] together.
So, is burning down the Conservative House to get rid of the termites, the only way at the present moment that we can get our [****] together?
I guess we were going to find out …
And once again, I am forced to conclude, that those in Caucus who thought it was clever to turn Mr. O’Toole’s back into a cutlery rack, should never have their nomination papers signed ever again. Ever. All of this was completely unnecessary. All of it.
whyshouldIsellyourwheat says:
The Conservative Party turned over the evidence to the proper authorities, Elections Canada, protecting the whistleblower, and not jeopardizing a potential investigation into violations of the law, by releasing what they knew to the public. You know, the exact opposite of what Trudeau and Blair wanted to do in the aftermath of the Nova Scotia shooting, where they interfered in the criminal investigation for political purposes.
The Conservative Party would jeopardize any proper investigation by Elections Canada by releasing anything more than a general statement that they have significant reasons to believe that Patrick Brown broke Canada’s election laws.
william shakesfeare says:
Dear Conservatives.
“No Coups for you. Back of the line.”
-The Coup Nazi.