My latest: the Tories disqualify themselves

“Governments defeat themselves,” said my boss Jean Chretien, and we all nodded.

Pause.

“But nobody is as good at defeating themselves as the Tories!”

And we all laughed. Because it’s true.

Chretien knew a thing or two about defeating Tories – over four decades, as an MP or as leader, he never lost to the Conservatives (or anyone). He, like the rest of his team, never underestimated the Tories.

But we were never surprised by their capacity for self-destruction, either. Which was limitless. And which is once again on full display.

The disqualification of Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race is stunning. It is unprecedented. It is front-page news.

But for the Conservative Party, it is also what they do. Which is defeat themselves.

Because the decision to disqualify the Brampton mayor wasn’t an indictment of him. It is an indictment of the Conservative Party itself.

Brown wasn’t merely one of the frontrunners in the race. He was, legitimately, the candidate an increasing number of insiders considered the likely winner of the race. He had signed up tens of thousands of supporters.

By disqualifying him, the party establishment appear to have rigged the race to favour Pierre Poilievre. And to do so without giving any reasons? That stinks to the highest heavens.

What did Brown’s campaign do? What rule did they break? Were they given a proper hearing? Were they given a full opportunity to defend themselves?

The Conservative Party brass aren’t saying. They’ve issued a high-sounding statement by a pious former staffer, one that raises more questions than it answers.

Oh, and that’s not all. These organizational geniuses have already mailed out thousands of ballots with Patrick Brown’s name on them. If that isn’t the dictionary definition of sheer incompetence, we don’t know what is.

Rest assured: the clowns are fully in control of the three-ring circus that the Conservatives have become. Because – just as the news about Patrick Brown was breaking on Tuesday night – political types were checking the official membership list. You know: the list that was used as a pretext to kick out Patrick Brown.

And, when that list was compared to the leaked GiveSendGo list of donors to the illegal Ottawa occupiers, this is what was found:

• 14,707 different CPC Members donated a total of $1,775,954 to the so-called “Freedom Convoy”

• the list shows CPC members were one of the greatest fundraisers for the Freedom Convoy’s occupation in February – and all their donations happened in February

• most of the donations – made in secret – were for hundreds of dollars

What does it mean? It means the Conservative Party has been effectively taken over by the convoy types. And who was the biggest critic of the “freedom” convoy types?

None other than Patrick Brown.

Governments defeat themselves, true. The Justin Trudeau government had been busily doing just that, yes.

But then the Tories said: “Hold my beer.”

And they defeated themselves first.