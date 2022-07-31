07.31.2022 02:32 PM

Nichelle Nichols, RIP

    Sean says:
    July 31, 2022 at 8:23 pm

    It is extremely rare when an individual person is even bigger or transcends the moment they are living in. NN was one of those people. She personified the words “…boldly go…” and made it come alive.

