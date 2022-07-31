Musings —07.31.2022 02:32 PM—
Nichelle Nichols, RIP
Oh no. This makes me so sad. What a giant she was. @StarTrek https://t.co/SW6O4e6YUZ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 31, 2022
Sean says:
It is extremely rare when an individual person is even bigger or transcends the moment they are living in. NN was one of those people. She personified the words “…boldly go…” and made it come alive.