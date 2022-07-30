Musings —07.30.2022 09:41 AM—
The next federal election, revealed
Every New Democrat voter in Canada will support the Liberals if Poilievre is Tory leader. Doesn’t matter who is leading the Grits. It’ll be strategic voting like no one has ever seen before. #cdnpoli https://t.co/k02sBYsbmg
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
The NDP is no longer the NDP under Jagmeet’s leadership. It’s primary reason for existing now is to keep the CPC out of power regardless of who’s leader. Full stop. So Warren has it bang on — Pierre has very little chance of becoming sufficiently likeable to win the next election regardless of policy positions. As tarred and incompetent as this Prime Minister is, voters may already be royally sick of him but they will more than likely choose the devil they know at the polls. Note however that Clark was wrong when he used the same analogy and analysis in 2006 re: Martin vs. Harper, so it’s not impossible that Poilièvre can win. It’s only highly unlikely unless Trudeau unexpectedly blows the campaign.
SM says:
There are a whole bunch of formerly left wing women with no one to vote for. Things might not be as straightforward as they first appear.
PJH says:
Sometimes you have to burn the village down to save it……(Im talking about a Poilievre led Conservative Party).
Then, and perhaps only then, will the old time RefoormaTories(tm) within the Conservative Party of Canada realize the PP brand of Conservatism will never fly in Canada.
I won’t hold me breath.
Regardless, I’ll be having a weenie roast on the smoldering ashes.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
PJH,
So much of the membership would rather have a perceived SC-friendly leader than an actual SC like Lewis or Baber. This is living in fantasyland given the fact that PP has been educated by you-know-who on these issues. So…in short, they are buying a guy who’s NOT selling them but whom they’re “buying from” a bill of goods. The whole thing is way beyond laughable and patently ridiculous. But hey, that’s so much of the membership. This is O’Toole all over again, with this time the membership pretending that Poilièvre is something he’s not rather than the candidate pretending that he’s something he’s not. And to make matters infinitely worse, this is the third time in a row that we’ll likely lose an election and that same gang who are reasonably deluded will do the exact same thing in the next (fourth) leadership race. Go figure.