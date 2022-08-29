Musings —08.29.2022 06:48 AM—
Help wanted: a leader
@JustinTrudeau hires an anti-Semite, and doesn’t apologize for doing so. @PierrePoilievre meets with a white supremacist, and doesn’t apologize for doing so. Canada deserves better than these two jerks. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 29, 2022
Obvious Sock Puppet #12 says:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises all the time … for things that *other* people did or failed to do. And those “apologies” are all of them quite “sincere”. But so far as I can tell, they are invariably calculated to foster social division and exacerbate political tension, preferably with subtlety and plausible deniability.
Meanwhile, as we all saw with Blackfacegate and @$$grabgate, if Justin Trudeau ever does apologise for something that he himself has done, his face and his voice are full of little tells that he is, at the end of the day, just an acting instructor playing a role, and he doesn’t mean a single word of it: he just wants it, whatever scandal it is, to go away ASAP.
Justin Trudeau’s real personality in a nut-shell: genuine accountability is simply beneath his dignity.
SM says:
On the heels of the Cass Report, instead of announcing a similar investigation to assess what may be also happening in Canada, JT doubles down. JT only cares about virtue-signaling.
Steve T says:
Sure, they should both apologize – but they are hardly equivalent situations.
Trudeau actually appoints an organization to an anti-racism role when a key person in that organization is a raging racist. Which could have been discovered by a child doing a Google search.
Pollievre shook the hand of a guy who was at a rally, amongst hundreds of other attendees who were there.
The other thing about Trudeau and his ridiculous anti-racism project is that this is EXACTLY what happens when government department become form over substance. Much ink was spilled when the mission statement of the anti-racism project. All the best buzzwords and cliches of the left. If you repeated those back to the Liberals, that’s all you needed. Doesn’t matter who you employ, or whether you are actually qualified for the job.
Steve T says:
*…when government departments become form over substance…”
“…much ink was spilled with the mission statement…”
Sheesh, Monday typos.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Come on Canada, are any of you and I mean any of you actually surprised?
We get the leaders we so richly deserve in this country particularly when we go out of our way to make excuses for one or several of them.
Of course, Jagmeet will STILL have his back. Fucking pathetic.
- says:
Canada, more than any other nation in all of history, has the government it most truly deserves.