Warren — Feature, Musings —08.01.2022 03:57 PM KINSELLACAST 221: Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger, Agar, Pinsent! Plus! Bjork! Distillers! Sangtigold!
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
A lot of my fellow Conservatives are, how should I say it, thick as a brick. That’s the thing about a brick, every time you thrown one against the wall you inevitably get the same end result. So, the third time under Poilièvre definitely won’t be the charm or end with a different outcome.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
I agree that Ukraine is somewhat off the radar when it shouldn’t be. But that phenomenon is trans-national and can’t just be attributed to Biden’s changing attention span. The EU, Canada and others are equally complicit. And that is an international disgrace.
As for the Dems, check out in what states Newsom is already test marketing ads.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Still wearing my mask everywhere.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
I don’t see them going to the voters unless PP writes an incredible script for them — if Pierre takes the bait and plays right into their hands, then they’ll go for sure. Otherwise and short of that, I wouldn’t risk it and I doubt they will.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
I’m with a majority of First Nations — if they’re satisfied, I’m satisfied. We ran 60% of those horrible schools. Where’s the long overdue apology of the other churches and governments who ran the others?
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Polls aren’t worth shit. If they hate Trudeau and also hate Poilièvre, PP only wins if he’s hated in less measure. Otherwise, JT wins.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
In short, Byrne’s screws are a bit loose.