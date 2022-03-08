Feature, Musings —08.03.2022 03:26 PM—
My latest: we’re all in Kansas evermore
We’re not in Kansas anymore.
But actually, we kind of are. Let us explain.
The famous line above, of course, was uttered by Judy Garland’s Dorothy character in the seminal motion picture, the Wizard of Oz. (With the full quotation being: “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.“)
Whether you’re there or not, however, quite a few of us are thinking about Kansas this week. Because, on Tuesday night, the good people of reliably-conservative Kansas shocked all of the United States, and quite a bit of the world, too.
On Tuesday, Kansas voted in a referendum on removing a state constitutional protection for abortion, which would have had the effect of outlawing it. And the anti-abortion side lost. Dramatically. Decisively.
The side favored by abortion-hating Republicans was crushed, right across the landlocked Midwestern state.
In Kansas – whose anthem is Home on the Range, and where Republicans have dominated since Jesus was a little fella – 60 per cent of the state’s voters said they wanted to keep abortion rights.
That 60 per cent figure is notable, and not just because it represents a humiliating loss for the well-funded pro-life side. Sixty per cent is the share of the popular vote won by Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.
The Kansas result can’t be just dismissed as an aberration or an outlier. The voter turnout was massive, and the pro-abortion side won convincingly in areas which Republicans once considered their personal playgrounds.
No more. For the GOP, the Kansas result suggests that this Fall’s midterm votes are no longer a foregone conclusion. If abortion is on the ballot – and after the Republican-dominated US Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade, it assuredly is – Tuesday night’s Kansas earthquake means that Democrats will benefit.
In the US, successive national polls have been showing a policy gulf between public opinion and Republican lawmakers. The US high court’s decision to expropriate women’s wombs has widened that gulf.
Canada‘s Conservative Party needs to pay attention to the progressive popular uprising in Kansas, but they probably won’t. Pierre Poilievre is far and away the frontrunner in the party’s leadership race. He has raised more money than all the others combined.
None of his fanatical followers seriously expects him to lose in in September, and some are already picking out drape swatches for their offices in the Langevin block. They will tell you they don’t care about little Kansas.
But Pierre Poilievre has a past, and a voting record. It’s easy to find, because he has never worked in the real world. And his voting record on social issues like abortion is problematic.
For years, the Ottawa-area MP could count on the unwavering support of the Campaign Life Coalition, the powerful lobby group that wants to outlaw abortion, gay marriage and euthanasia.
On its web site, the Campaign Life Coalition has for years given approving green check marks to Poilievre for voting for bills that would make it an offence to “kill or injure a pre-born child” — and to “protect women from coercion to abort.” For 99 per cent of his political career, Poilievre has opposed abortion. Period.
When the Conservative leadership race commenced, Poilievre speedily attempted to execute a whiplash-inducing about-face. In one of the debates that he deigned to attend, Poilievre stammered that he was now pro-choice.
But he isn’t. Because he has admitted that, as Tory leader, he would let his social conservative caucus bring forward motions to outlaw abortion.
That’s not pro-choice.
If that day were ever to come to pass, the result would be the same as we have seen in Kansas this week: it would fail. Canadians generally, and Canadian women in particular, are overwhelmingly pro-choice.
But the issue of abortion, and Pierre Poilievre’s ever-changing view on it, is a problem. For his party, and for him. In Canada, as in Kansas, the people know where they are. They know where they stand.
And they will know, soon enough, that Pierre Poilievre doesn’t stand with them.
Sean says:
I think PP will do the same thing as EO and SH. He’ll play footsie with the naïve kooks and extremists just to win the leadership… Then he’ll tack back to the center. I’m not sold that he actually believes any of the trucker BS or the abortion BS.
The man served in a cabinet that did absolutely nothing for 9 years on any so-con issues. That says more than any hokum shot from the hip during a wild west show / leadership circus.
Elections aren’t about serious issues or getting anything done anymore. It’s all about expressing faux tribal sentiment. If Campaign Life endorses him its not because there is any possibility he will change anything. It’s because the same rubes who send them money also send him money and on and on it goes.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Meanwhile, the POS hopefully is about to get it good before he ultimately and inevitably burns in hell, if he’s lucky:
“Former attorney to Donald Trump’s White House Ty Cobb says that Congress has already been handed the evidence they need to disqualify the twice-impeached former president from ever running for any office again.
Appearing on CNN Wednesday, Cobb noted that testimonies presented during the Jan. 6 hearings – which painted a picture of Trump sitting in the White House watching TV while insurrectionists were storming the Capitol – combined with him tweeting that former vice president Mike Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what was necessary” after refusing to overturn the 2020 election results create a pretty clear path to criminal charges.”
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/other/ex-trump-lawyer-says-congress-already-has-evidence-that-should-easily-result-in-disqualification-from-office-forever-video/ar-AA10gt3q?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=8f2cb33fa81240d5ad9671d47b7be8eb
Obvious Sock Puppet #12 says:
RJO, unlike in a real criminal trial, in the Jan. 6 C’tee hearings, only one side got to call witnesses, and there was no actual, real cross-examination. Real Courts of Law do not work that way.
That is, the Jan. 6 C’tee hearings [were held / will continue to be held], not in any genuine criminal court, but in the Court of Public Opinion, in which headlines and soundbites matter, and there is no jurisprudence any deeper than spin. More importantly, in the Court of Public Opinion, what may be thought of as the burden of proof (who), and the standard of proof (what) are rather lax: “beyond a reasonable doubt”, which is how you secure a real conviction in real criminal trials, is a rather more difficult & exacting standard. And, if this were done as a judge-alone trial, good luck finding a judge that both “sides” (of the American political divide) will find to be “unbiased” — or, if a jury trial, 12 people plus alternates whose cold objectivity would be acknowledged by all Americans watching. So, regardless of pretrial manoeuvres or any ruling about any anything before, during or after: material for either side requesting a mistrial is practically built in already.
What I’m getting at is a realistic assessment of the required the time-frame: Mr. Cobb is blathering about the end result of a legal process that would (the way Americans do this sort of thing) be kicked off with a Grand Jury, and months for that, followed only maybe, by what Canadians would consider a criminal trial — months more — followed by appeals, blah, blah — so, months more. There is no realistic timeline that gets Mr. Trump disqualified in a final disposition (i.e., no further possible appeals), in time for the 2024 US Presidential election. And Mr. Cobb knows all this.
Mr. Cobb, in other words, is not genuinely offering a legal opinion, he is making a statement for a political effect. That said, it will definitely, to some degree, have and effect: a little sand in the gears of the Trump 2024 machine. So, as a *political* (i.e., rhetorical and marketing) tactic, it’s arguably a solid anti-Trump tactic. But *legally*? Cobb is just spouting absolute, total nonsense.
Sean says:
Never mess with Ty Cobb. He had 4,189 base hits… a .366 batting average… lifetime OPS .944…. during the dead ball era. Those numbers will never be approached, let alone defeated.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
This is an effective tool so long as it’s not limited or curtailed by legislatures in states where Republicans control either one or both houses.
But since we all know MAGA Republicans so well, their next move is to remove the possibility of holding a referendum in as many states and as quickly enough as is humanly possible. IMHO, that’s the plan…