Warren — Feature, Musings —09.04.2022 12:41 PM KINSELLACAST 226: Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin on politics – it’s back! Plus: Wire! 1 Comment Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: September 4, 2022 at 3:08 pm Wire tracks great. No JD or NO basically without them. My favourite released after their hiatus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvRgC0pMIoc Ran out and got the album when I heard it on CFNY. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Wire tracks great. No JD or NO basically without them. My favourite released after their hiatus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvRgC0pMIoc
Ran out and got the album when I heard it on CFNY.