, 09.04.2022 12:41 PM

KINSELLACAST 226: Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin on politics – it’s back! Plus: Wire!

1 Comment


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Martin Dixon says:
    September 4, 2022 at 3:08 pm

    Wire tracks great. No JD or NO basically without them. My favourite released after their hiatus:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvRgC0pMIoc

    Ran out and got the album when I heard it on CFNY.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.