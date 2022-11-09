Warren — Feature, Musings —09.11.2022 10:55 AM KINSELLACAST 227: Farewell to a legend – with Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger Plus: Walker Brigade, Big Thief, Sharon Van Etten, Son Volt, Scout Niblett 3 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: September 11, 2022 at 1:38 pm Warren, I could shit all over my candidate and his organizers for such a poor showing but frankly, we never had a chance from Day One. Tasha hit the nail on the head: this is a new CPC and time will tell soon enough if it’s a better incarnation than the last one. Don’t take any bets. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: September 11, 2022 at 1:45 pm I’m more with Warren than Tasha. PP has to control the lesser qualities of his personality — the autonomic tendencies — if you will. My greatest horror story would be if Poilièvre does something that blows him and our party straight out of the water and then the raison d’être becomes…he just couldn’t help himself because of the ingrained tendencies of his personality. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: September 11, 2022 at 1:54 pm To win, Poilièvre has to be, at minimum, re-engineered and politically re-invented and that is, at the very least, a tall order in the era of social-media. Can he pull it off? We’ll find out soon, as the Trudeau Liberals and others won’t wait until the election to start trying to take him down. They will do it from the moment the Ascension protocols will have been taken care of in Parliament. Rapid-fire WR guns blazing are in PP’s political future and fast. It will be unending and extremely painful, at minimum. At worst, scorched earth. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I could shit all over my candidate and his organizers for such a poor showing but frankly, we never had a chance from Day One. Tasha hit the nail on the head: this is a new CPC and time will tell soon enough if it’s a better incarnation than the last one. Don’t take any bets.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
I’m more with Warren than Tasha. PP has to control the lesser qualities of his personality — the autonomic tendencies — if you will. My greatest horror story would be if Poilièvre does something that blows him and our party straight out of the water and then the raison d’être becomes…he just couldn’t help himself because of the ingrained tendencies of his personality.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
To win, Poilièvre has to be, at minimum, re-engineered and politically re-invented and that is, at the very least, a tall order in the era of social-media. Can he pull it off? We’ll find out soon, as the Trudeau Liberals and others won’t wait until the election to start trying to take him down. They will do it from the moment the Ascension protocols will have been taken care of in Parliament. Rapid-fire WR guns blazing are in PP’s political future and fast. It will be unending and extremely painful, at minimum. At worst, scorched earth.