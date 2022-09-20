Musings —09.20.2022 08:46 PM—
Latest: free Ukraine!
New one. FREE UKRAINE pic.twitter.com/TSvl0sNdcx
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 20, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I would donate it to the Ukrainian Embassy. Such a powerful statement.
Then you could repeat the same joke your former boss used to make about another PM finally hanging in Ottawa.