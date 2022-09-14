Musings —09.14.2022 03:15 PM—
Latest. Sicily.
New one. Trying my hand out on non-PEC/Alberta scenes. May tweak. pic.twitter.com/po9M3KDcdk
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 14, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
It’s beautiful. It’s amazing to see your progress. You sure are moving along rapidly and skilfully.
I’ll bet your Mom is tickled pink.
Sean says:
….is that Vito Andolini peeking through the window?