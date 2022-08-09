Feature, Musings —09.08.2022 12:06 PM—
My latest: should he stay or should he go?
Okay, you’re Justin Trudeau. Just pretend you are.
We know, we know: you’d rather not. If we’re all playing dress-up games – one of Justin Trudeau’s favourite pastimes, as is well-known – you’d rather play the role of someone else. Someone less unpopular, say.
Because, God knows, Justin Pierre James Trudeau, PC, MP, twenty-third Prime Minister of All of Canada, is pretty damn unpopular. Even that friendliest of friendly Ottawa opinion-sampler firms, Abacus, says so.
Said Abacus, a few days back: “Public feelings about Prime Minister Trudeau had been deteriorating through our surveying over the Summer…The Prime Minister’s negatives still stand at 50 per cent – the second highest negative reading we’ve seen during his time in politics.”
The reasons are myriad and multiple, because – in politics – it’s never just one thing that kills you. It’s an accumulation of things, over a long period of time. Big political graves are dug with tiny shovels, this writer always likes to say.
In Trudeau’s case, there’s no shortage of things about which to dislike. There’s the WE scandal, and the Aga Khan one. There’s his obstruction of justice in the LavScam thing – which would’ve gotten him impeached, had we been like the Americans.
There was the egregiously racist blackface incidents – incidents, plural, because Trudeau did it so many times, even he wasn’t sure how many. There’s was the groping of the reporter at the beer festival in BC, which constitutes sexual assault, as defined in no less than the Criminal Code of Canada.
Any of those – obstruction of justice, blackface, groping – were disqualifying. Had Justin Trudeau been a garden-variety aspiring Liberal candidate, had he been a regular person, those things would’ve prevented him from being “green lit” to be an actual candidate.
But he isn’t a regular person. He’s a Trudeau, a millionaire, and a charter member of the lucky sperm club. He breathes a different, rarefied air. He orbits in a different stratosphere than the rest of us mere mortals do.
But we mere mortals want him gone for the most politically-fatal wound of all: we’re sick of his face. We’re tired of him, even those of us who voted for him before. We want him gone.
Few Liberals know where he hangs out, these days. Fewer still are consulted by him. If you’re a Liberal MP, you’ll be lucky to be granted a minutes-long audience with him once every year.
So, as Justin Trudeau lingers somewhere, pondering what to do – pondering whether to stay or to go, per the Clash – there are pros and cons.
The cons: Trudeau could lose the next election. The Conservatives are about to give Pierre Poilievre 110 per cent of the vote. Poilievre could get a bit of bump. The fresh face and all that. Stranger things have happened.
Another con: there’s no issue to manipulate, there’s no pretext, to justify an early election call. Trudeau used Covid in 2021, and it very nearly blew up in his face. What could he use this time?
This con, too: the polls – including the aforementioned Abacus – continue to show Trudeau’s Liberals and the Conservatives where they have been for years: tied. If an election was held now, the Grits would win – but it’d be another minority. No change.
But there are pros, too, associated with staying and fighting. Chief among them is Pierre Poilievre himself. The Ottawa-area MP is hard to like. And his Bitcoin fetish – and his WEF conspiracy theories, and his links to far-Right convoy types, and the civil war he’s fostered within his own party – are big, big liabilities. For the Liberal war room, it’d be a target-rich environment.
Another pro: the Tories are again – again! – underestimating Trudeau. After being beaten by him three elections in a row, you’d think they’d learn. But, once again, they have underestimated Trudeau’s main strength: his ability to fight. He loves a good fight. And he rarely loses.
Pros, cons. Negatives, positives. As he sits somewhere, eyeballing his phone, alternating between poll numbers and pictures of Himself on Instagram, Justin Trudeau isn’t letting on what he’ll do. Stay and fight? Shrug and leave?
So: if you were Justin Trudeau, what would you do?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
So he has said he is staying. Honestly, what other choice does he have? He is not qualified to do anything else.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Douglas W says:
Sensing a late-October vote, with the Dauphin at the helm.
Liberal’s election narrative:
Us guys (Liberals): moderate, fair, caring. Have the people’s best interest. Protect the status quo.
Conservatives: Right-wing crazies; will steal from widows and orphans.
Libs will retain power if they can control this narrative.
They’ll get thumped once things go off the rails.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Most of us know people rather well who are excessively prideful and offended when they are not given their due. They look at you with anger on their faces and leave you wondering if they happen to be a charter member of the narcissist club? Those types dig their own grave is magnificent solitary fashion.
Watch this Prime Minister going forward to see how he reacts to his political situation : if like above, he’s already de facto gone. If not, he’s putting on his boxing gloves again and definitely fighting it out, come what may.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Gilbert says:
If I were Justin Trudeau, I’d try acting. Let’s be honest. He’s a pretty good actor. Hollywood?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
I’m kind of surprised that there hasn’t been an avalanche of comments here from both pro and anti-monarchists, given the level of respect HMTQ almost universally enjoyed.
What’s it like over at the cesspool?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
PJH says:
I’d stay……if only to see PP have to resign on election night while his zealots wail, rent their garments, and gnash their teeth….
Sadly, the biggest losers in all this will be the Nation….
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Phil in London says:
He’s staying arrogance like his can’t see ANY reason he can’t win again – and he just might
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Sean says:
1. Justin never had a reason for running in the first place, so it is impossible to imagine what reason would make him leave.
2. Is Chrystia Freeland pulling a Paul Martin by dropping the NATO story? Answer: No one fucking cares.