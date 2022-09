Warren — Musings —

I met Trevor Harrison when I was brought in to advise the Ignatieff guys, more than a decade ago. Whenever I’d see Trevor – always with his trademarked smile and good humour – I’d call him “Canada’s tallest freestanding political staffer.” He’d laugh.

Trevor died last week. You may not have known him, but many on the Hill did, and we are all diminished by his passing. RIP.