Musings —09.11.2022 01:14 PM—
We get letters: nice bunch, those Poilievre fans
We get letters: another Poilievre fan writes in pic.twitter.com/7LQ6VUQpaT
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
It would be nice if this “person” was among the 200K who did not vote. Just saying.
Scot says:
White trash lowlifes. Not sure how any decent person can vote conservative these days. The old no4mal fiscal conservative is a thing of the past.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Scot,
Seriously, do you really think that a lot of Conservatives are like this kook? There’s no indication whatsoever that it is part of the CPC, the PPC or any other party. But then again, you are good at stretching the rubber band even to the point where it breaks aren’t you.
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
I had no idea they were so literate!
PJH says:
After losing count the number of times I was told to F off or go F myself when calling Conservative Party members to determine their voting intentions…..I wouldn’t touch PP or his crew with a ten foot barge pole.
Supporters of other candidates were generally pleasant…..Big shout out to the people of Atlantic Canada, who were, nine times out of ten, very pleasant on the phone…..but the PP types?….toxic, angry troglodytes the lot of them….