Musings —09.17.2022 05:22 PM—
Woke schmoke
Under this definition, I’m woke. So is pretty much every family member and friend. What the fuck is wrong with being aware of injustice? Nothing. And if you do something about it – instead of just lecturing others about it – good on you. I like you. #woke pic.twitter.com/BbZhomMqtn
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 17, 2022
Dave says:
Woke: A state of awareness only achieved by those ignorant enough to find injustice in everything except their own behavior. Your a center of the line Liberal/Conservative…… but not woke ( as defined by the newer woke folk) IMHO.
Sean says:
BINGO!
I don’t think Warren is woke either…. because he’s a serious guy who only gets into fights that are a) real and b) matter.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Government’s highest function is to serve as a force for good and collective redress. People come in so many varieties but those who are most highly evolved instinctively look to seeking out injustice and inhumanity and doing what they can to root it out or prompt restitution. Others talk the talk, but talk is cheap without also walking the walk.
laurent sauve says:
I find it funny that those who use woke as an insult do not even know the origin of the term and are therefore unable to use if effectively. Originally, it was a mildly insulting way to describe a young white dude that suddenly realized a 100 years to late that racism did exist even if it had been obvious to his own grandfather. It really meant very slow on the uptake, there was nothing wrong with realizing the problem though.
Sean says:
The purpose of woke is to attack progressive / open minded allies when non-progressive people cannot be found. This gives woke folks the satisfaction of imagining they are doing something good.
The idea is to imagine fake controversies which don’t exist / don’t make a difference. A classic example would be an educational institution cancelling a men’s sports team because there is no women’s team. Cancelling the men’s team is seen as a victory for feminism etc…..and if you don’t like it, you are sexist and misogynist. The person cancelling the sports team gets to imagine they did something progressive.
Finding real controversies and countering them seriously, IE through the legal / political process takes too much effort. At its heart, wokeism is fueled completely by the laziness of affluent, comfortable, 1st world types who can’t find real problems to deal with.