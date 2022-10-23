Warren — Feature, Musings —10.23.2022 10:43 AM KINSELLACAST 233: Adler, Mraz, Lilley, Belanger on guns and more – plus Drug Church, The Bronx and The Chats 16 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 23, 2022 at 1:18 pm Warren, Only the exceedingly stupid would even try to tell you or censor what you write or say. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Warren says: October 23, 2022 at 2:50 pm Well, there’s three of them. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 23, 2022 at 9:14 pm Oh, I see. Or, at least I think I do. Hum, a "dynamic" trio.

Reply

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
October 23, 2022 at 1:24 pm

Warren,

When Kinsella and Adler agree on the direction of the CPC, that should generate at least a pause, or intense reflection, on present political strategy. Without suburban women moving our way, we can forget about significant seat gains in ON and QC. It's called the cold and harsh reality of federal politics.

Reply

Martin Dixon says:
October 23, 2022 at 4:35 pm

We'll see. Reply

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
October 23, 2022 at 9:05 pm

Martin,

Wake up and smell the coffee: Philippe J. Fournier wrote in Macleans two years ago about a 20 point gender gap among women in favour of the Liberals. Twenty GD points! And women are both more consistent and reliable voters than men.

We'll see just doesn't even come close to cutting the mustard. This OLO better clue in fucking fast.

Reply

Martin Dixon says:
October 24, 2022 at 6:41 am

I understand but I don't believe those numbers. Polls(not that I believe those either-it is a crap shoot) are tightening in the US and the consensus after the SC decision was that abortion was going to be a winner in the midterms because of motivated women. Again, I guess we will see if that is more important than bread and butter issues.

Reply

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
October 24, 2022 at 6:24 pm

Martin,

Sure, the prediction was correct then and was borne out by polls. But the midterms are now a referendum on the economy, inflation and crime. Incumbent presidents almost always lose seats in midterms. Add to the mix galloping inflation and Dems are in for a whooping but fortunately not a rout. Recent polling reflects this.

Biden needs a quick reduction of inflation. Otherwise, he loses for sure in 2024. Even if he stands down, the next president is likely Republican, Trump EXCEPTED.

(I'm a centrist and sometimes progressive Democrat.) Ronald James O'Dowd says:
October 23, 2022 at 1:57 pm

Poilievre did not do that [apologize for the tags] but said he corrected the problem as soon as he was informed of it and disavowed the sentiment behind it.

"I condemn all forms of misogyny," said Poilievre in response to Trudeau.

Reply Ronald James O'Dowd says:
October 23, 2022 at 1:57 pm

From Canadian Press.

Reply There are a lot of very funny T impersonators but anyone who literally wears their hatred on their sleeve like Baldwin really aren’t that funny. This guy is: https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1485112575587139587?lang=en And JT was just not funny in the bits I saw. Now THIS is funny shit on the dinner: “Your decision is a grave error. Once the country knows you have "snubbed" — no other word will do — the presiding governors of the Canadian media, the Press Gallery, the "attendant lords" from the communication firms, the crisis management wizards, stringers from rabble and the Star, they will fall away from you, as stricken leaves from the trees in the first autumn frost."

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rex-murphy-skipping-the-press-gallery-dinner-pierre-what-are-you-thinking

Reply Martin Dixon says:
October 23, 2022 at 4:34 pm

I disagree with the assessment on the media's reporting of the convoy as it crossed the country. No doubt Brian Lilley and the Sun covered it in detail but I remember thinking it generally did not get that much coverage at the time. Doesn't excuse the fact that Ottawa wasn't prepared but they should not be getting their intelligence from the media anyway.

Added The Bronx and Drug Church tracks to my one playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2bg66r8xPsjtQkaGWQwo8g?si=0d7798404d934fce

Drug Church starts off just like Blink 182's What's My Age Again and that is not a bad thing.

Reply

EsterHazyWasALoser says:
October 23, 2022 at 5:46 pm

Of course we believe in you. What's not to believe in?

Keep 'er between the ditches (as we used to say).

Reply

Doug says:
October 24, 2022 at 12:57 pm

I won't fall into the trap of disagreeing with the Liberals' handgun ban. I accept it while pointing out the lack of policy to address illegal guns. Where are the greater resources to investigate smuggled guns, stiffer penalties or greater co-operation with American ATF?

Gun lobbyists are unlikeable people, so of course Liberal strategists (aka the lowest form of human life) will try to incite the CPC to defend them: guilt by association – the law of high school.

Reply

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
October 24, 2022 at 6:32 pm

Doug,

No one wants to address illegal guns. Not us, not the Americans. We all know where they cross: you know, part of it on our side and part on the American side. And we all also know that they are the NA Switzerland and armed accordingly. So we can pontificate all we want but neither a Liberal or Conservative government will ever seriously and genuinely address this issue. None of them did so in the past.

Reply 