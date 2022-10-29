10.29.2022 07:16 AM

Twitterers, take a Valium

 

4 Comments


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 29, 2022 at 9:21 am

    Warren,

    I wonder how the Twitter universe is reacting to the attack on Paul Pelosi. Ditto regarding the Republican surge in the polls. Will one cancel out the other as a trending issue both on Twitter and at the polls?

    The Dems had managed to control the hemorrhaging, but in the last few weeks, Republicans have taken on serious momentum.

    Thank God Mr. Pelosi was killed or left with permanent injuries. How does the average American feel about this attack and to what extent will it affect the collective consciousness?

    Reply

  2. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 29, 2022 at 9:26 am

    It was bad enough when both Democrat and Republican House members were attacked and seriously injured, some left with permanent injuries. In the UK, two MPs were murdered. Where does it all end?

    Reply

  3. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Sean says:
    October 29, 2022 at 9:36 am

    BINGO!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.