Musings —10.29.2022 07:16 AM—
Twitterers, take a Valium
People are freaking out about @elonmusk and @Twitter content. Calm down, 'cause:
• the law still applies – libel laws, anti-hate laws
• advertisers will pull out if it gets bad
• the marketplace will come up with a better alternative, fast
• Musk likes riling folks up
K?
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 29, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I wonder how the Twitter universe is reacting to the attack on Paul Pelosi. Ditto regarding the Republican surge in the polls. Will one cancel out the other as a trending issue both on Twitter and at the polls?
The Dems had managed to control the hemorrhaging, but in the last few weeks, Republicans have taken on serious momentum.
Thank God Mr. Pelosi was killed or left with permanent injuries. How does the average American feel about this attack and to what extent will it affect the collective consciousness?
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Damn it. Thank God Mr. Pelosi wasn’t killed.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
It was bad enough when both Democrat and Republican House members were attacked and seriously injured, some left with permanent injuries. In the UK, two MPs were murdered. Where does it all end?
Sean says:
BINGO!