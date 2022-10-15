Musings —10.15.2022 09:22 PM—
We get letters: sometimes, I think we’re doomed.
A Russia/PPC fan writes in. pic.twitter.com/p9rSrvygHT
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2022
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I could limit it to come again. But I prefer the following: ? (It’s both more succinct and apropos.)