Musings —11.24.2022 03:12 PM—
Hello, Iceland
Reykjavik. pic.twitter.com/CLZwCaWh3b
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 24, 2022
Gilbert says:
I’d love to visit Iceland.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
At night and in this light of the moon and stars, the buildings almost look like ice castles and other structures. A winter wonderland.