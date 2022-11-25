Musings —11.25.2022 09:58 AM—
I love this island
Reykjavik pix for y'all, before the sun goes down in the next hour. Verði þér að góðu. pic.twitter.com/FO1kKTto80
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 25, 2022
Steve T says:
It is truly a wonderful and unique place. Not sure how long you are there, but the Lake Myvatn area in the north, and the southeast areas of Vik and Jokulsarlon, are really spectacular.