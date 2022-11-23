Musings —11.23.2022 12:57 PM—
“Just kidding” won’t cut it with this one
Look, I thought the occupiers were assholes, and in some cases engaged in serious criminal activity. But two federal ministers actually discussing using tanks against them – against civilians? If that doesn't meet the threshold for resignation/firing, nothing does. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/A5p3OmqHUW
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 23, 2022
Martin Dixon says:
Looking forward to QP today.
Wink says:
The military would have to have working tanks to make this threat credible.
Peter Williams says:
Only one thing meets the firing threshold for this Trudeau-Singh government. Not supporting the wishes Justin Trudeau.
For example:
Ask Ms Wilson-Raybould
Ask Ms Philpott
Ask Ms Caesar-Chavannes
Ask Adm Norman
I included Mr Singh above, because of the unwavering support his NDP colleagues show for Justin Trudeau in House of Commons Committee votes.
Peter Williams says:
Would the tanks have run over the protesters?
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Why would this government take accountability on this or anything else? That’s never part of their game plan. I’ll predict no resignations or firings in the offing. That would be so out of character for this government. If they’re one thing it’s that they are entirely predictable.
Sean says:
“Canadian cities. Soldiers with guns. In our cities. In Canada. We did not make this up.”
Helenwatcher says:
love and peace