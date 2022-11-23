11.23.2022 12:57 PM

“Just kidding” won’t cut it with this one

7 Comments


    Martin Dixon says:
    November 23, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    Looking forward to QP today.

    Wink says:
    November 23, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    The military would have to have working tanks to make this threat credible.

    Peter Williams says:
    November 23, 2022 at 5:10 pm

    Only one thing meets the firing threshold for this Trudeau-Singh government. Not supporting the wishes Justin Trudeau.

    For example:
    Ask Ms Wilson-Raybould
    Ask Ms Philpott
    Ask Ms Caesar-Chavannes
    Ask Adm Norman

    I included Mr Singh above, because of the unwavering support his NDP colleagues show for Justin Trudeau in House of Commons Committee votes.

    Peter Williams says:
    November 23, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    Would the tanks have run over the protesters?

    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    November 23, 2022 at 7:13 pm

    Warren,

    Why would this government take accountability on this or anything else? That’s never part of their game plan. I’ll predict no resignations or firings in the offing. That would be so out of character for this government. If they’re one thing it’s that they are entirely predictable.

    Sean says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:46 pm

    “Canadian cities. Soldiers with guns. In our cities. In Canada. We did not make this up.”

    Helenwatcher says:
    November 24, 2022 at 1:51 am

    love and peace

