KINSELLACAST 235: Kheiriddin, Mraz, Lilley, Belanger – Twitters unite! Plus: NOFX, Alex Lahey, Baby Baby, Pony, Nothing

Martin Dixon says:
November 6, 2022 at 5:45 pm

Alex Lahey track really good. Had Every Day's The Weekend already from a few years ago and see from the same CD. Will have to go through the rest of it.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
November 6, 2022 at 7:22 pm

Warren,

The worst part of Section 33 is that governments, including a federal government, gave governments at large the right to take away our rights. And so it will remain unless a constitutional amendment is proposed, passed and ratified. Not a chance of that happening.

I also believe that Section 33 should be compared and contrasted with the EA. There too rights can be suspended, if not denied but most people don't seem to have a problem with that in THAT context.

Is that cognitive dissonance?

Martin Dixon says:
November 7, 2022 at 6:34 am

Of course it is but that is an inconvenient truth for the media to point out. As Lilley mentioned, many of the mandates were probably against the charter rights and very likely would not have stood up in court. THAT is what the convoy protest was all about.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
November 6, 2022 at 7:27 pm

Ukraine either is supported almost unconditionally or the American body politic self-declares itself godless. And that's where the demon seed makes headway instead of being on the ropes. Republicans beware, especially Trump Republicans.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
November 6, 2022 at 7:37 pm

Musk, is at the very least too right-wing. And his view of the world dovetails seems to dovetail with the relatively radical right agenda so beloved by Trump and his ilk.

The Musk brands are being closely watched and not just in a way of how they do business. IMHO, Musk needs to at least temper his natural political instincts or tendencies, otherwise he will ultimately take the mother of economic hits to his various bottom lines.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
November 6, 2022 at 7:47 pm

They say that six out of ten Ontarians don't approve of what the Ford government is doing. But divide and conquer might split the difference in the next election. Probably but it's not a guarantee.

Martin Dixon says:
November 7, 2022 at 6:41 am

Again-that is most of the media. I was buying into what they were reporting until I read Lilley's article in the Sun yesterday. And 40 per cent still gets you a majority.

https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-facts-dont-back-up-school-union-claims-on-wages-or-cuts-to-education

In addition to the above, some of the workers can also collect EI while they are off. So, the issues are not quite as simple as the media is reporting and I suspect that any party would have legislated them back to work.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
November 6, 2022 at 8:03 pm

The convoy. What Warren said. Absolutely.

Ronald O'Dowd says:
November 7, 2022 at 7:15 am

Collective Mental Note for Tuesday Night: pick up Irish Whiskey. I'm more than likely going to need it, desperately.
Martin Dixon says:
Alex Lahey track really good. Had Every Day’s The Weekend already from a few years ago and see from the same CD. Will have to go through the rest of it.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
The worst part of Section 33 is that governments, including a federal government, gave governments at large the right to take away our rights. And so it will remain unless a constitutional amendment is proposed, passed and ratified. Not a chance of that happening.
I also believe that Section 33 should be compared and contrasted with the EA. There too rights can be suspended, if not denied but most people don’t seem to have a problem with that in THAT context.
Is that cognitive dissonance?
Martin Dixon says:
Of course it is but that is an inconvenient truth for the media to point out. As Lilley mentioned, many of the mandates were probably against the charter rights and very likely would not have stood up in court. THAT is what the convoy protest was all about.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Ukraine either is supported almost unconditionally or the American body politic self-declares itself godless. And that’s where the demon seed makes headway instead of being on the ropes. Republicans beware, especially Trump Republicans.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Musk, is at the very least too right-wing. And his view of the world dovetails seems to dovetail with the relatively radical right agenda so beloved by Trump and his ilk.
The Musk brands are being closely watched and not just in a way of how they do business. IMHO, Musk needs to at least temper his natural political instincts or tendencies, otherwise he will ultimately take the mother of economic hits to his various bottom lines.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
They say that six out of ten Ontarians don’t approve of what the Ford government is doing. But divide and conquer might split the difference in the next election. Probably but it’s not a guarantee.
Martin Dixon says:
Again-that is most of the media. I was buying into what they were reporting until I read Lilley’s article in the Sun yesterday. And 40 per cent still gets you a majority.
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-facts-dont-back-up-school-union-claims-on-wages-or-cuts-to-education
In addition to the above, some of the workers can also collect EI while they are off. So, the issues are not quite as simple as the media is reporting and I suspect that any party would have legislated them back to work.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
The convoy. What Warren said. Absolutely.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Collective Mental Note for Tuesday Night: pick up Irish Whiskey. I’m more than likely going to need it, desperately.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
