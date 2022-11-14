Warren — Musings —11.14.2022 08:06 PM Latest hit: why the EA was needed 3 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: November 15, 2022 at 1:34 pm Thank you, Mr. Kinsella, for speaking up and out against the band of thugs/seditionists who attempted to bring about the downfall of a duly democratically elected Gov’t of Canada. I would like to remind folks that the current leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, at the time, was a full and eager backer of said group of thugs and seditionists. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 The Doctor says: November 15, 2022 at 3:16 pm There was a good op ed piece in the weekend Globe about this. It focused on the testimony that the convoy leaders gave, which was extremely self-serving and full of “I can’t remember”, “I didn’t see that” and outright fabrications (e.g., being busted repeatedly when asked if they remember being asked or ordered to leave by the cops). The shining example was when these people were asked about local Ottawa residents. They claimed all they saw were handshakes, thumbs-up and hugs. Which is just a bunch of steaming BS, unless you’re suffering from some sort of hallucinatory mental illness. Like, do you remember the injunction application to which you were required to respond? The author’s conclusion was simply that these people have been marinating in an alternative information space for so long, there’s basically no hope. They might as well be from a different planet. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 15, 2022 at 6:34 pm Warren, Personally, those idiots are nothing more than a bad memory for me. I’ve moved on past those deluded fools. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
PJH says:
Thank you, Mr. Kinsella, for speaking up and out against the band of thugs/seditionists who attempted to bring about the downfall of a duly democratically elected Gov’t of Canada. I would like to remind folks that the current leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, at the time, was a full and eager backer of said group of thugs and seditionists.
The Doctor says:
There was a good op ed piece in the weekend Globe about this. It focused on the testimony that the convoy leaders gave, which was extremely self-serving and full of “I can’t remember”, “I didn’t see that” and outright fabrications (e.g., being busted repeatedly when asked if they remember being asked or ordered to leave by the cops).
The shining example was when these people were asked about local Ottawa residents. They claimed all they saw were handshakes, thumbs-up and hugs. Which is just a bunch of steaming BS, unless you’re suffering from some sort of hallucinatory mental illness. Like, do you remember the injunction application to which you were required to respond?
The author’s conclusion was simply that these people have been marinating in an alternative information space for so long, there’s basically no hope. They might as well be from a different planet.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Personally, those idiots are nothing more than a bad memory for me. I’ve moved on past those deluded fools.