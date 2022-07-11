Musings —11.07.2022 08:25 PM—
Words fail
This person is the new communications director for the Conservative Party of Canada? #cdnpoli #cpc #lpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/nHwjHgZdCP
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 8, 2022
PJH says:
Another Refoooormer who will assist the Conservative Party of Canada snatch defeat from the jaws of victory yet again….It has ever been thus… Bon Appetit!…
Peter Williams says:
I have little sympathy for people who were ‘disturbed’ by horns honking.
Sean says:
Truck horns are the new punk rock. – rim shot! I’m here all week folks, don’t forget to tip your waiter!
Martin Dixon says:
One person’s protest is another person’s pain in the ass. That is kind of the point of a protest, isn’t it? As mentioned elsewhere, last Friday during the illegal walkout of the CUPE workers, we had an out of town steelworker and his steelworker friends bellowing at our business front door (not Bouma’s), stopping clients and staff(many elderly) from coming in our driveway and they were playing terrible music(a form of torture for some just for the record) just because Bouma occupies a small part of our building. They actually kind of looked like many of the convoy protestors! Not asking for sympathy or complaining(actually found the whole thing kind of ironic and funny, but that view was not universal within our office) but that is kind of how things work. The difference, of course, is Ford sorted it out, JT could not(even though it was within his power).