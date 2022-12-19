Musings —12.19.2022 08:07 AM—
Canadians to Skinny Trump: we hate you
"One-in-three (33%) view Poilievre favourably, while more than half (54%) hold a negative view. These levels of unfavourable sentiment are much higher than those of previous leaders Andrew Scheer, Erin O’Toole, and Stephen Harper." #cdnpoli #cpc https://t.co/HmxmtqKgTc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 19, 2022
Sean says:
aren’t they about what Stephen Harper’s numbers were in the Fall of 2005? Am I wrong? Pretty sure Harper’s were even worse.
Daryl says:
“54% view CPC leader unfavourably, twice the number who said same of Harper at similar point in reign” Click first, comment later.
PJH says:
Canada does not take to weasels, it would seem, especially brylcreemed ones…..
Bon Appetit, Cons….
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
Well the MSM hates him (especially the CBC), but he isn’t doing himself any favours by a boycott either. I suspect he is gambling that JT waits until 2024 to call an election, and the public is distracted by the latest new shiny object. I think Justin will pull the plug sooner, but I guess we will see. In any event, Merry Christmas to the gracious host and to all the familiar posters.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
EHWAL,
Same to you and yours.
Martin Dixon says:
Right(on the MSM)-it is a wonder his polls are that good.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
This isn’t rocket science: if he listens to you, Doc and the rest of us, he wins. If he doesn’t, well, then it’ll be time to buy Poilièvre Puts on the Options Market. What can I say. You know, the part about 85% of the options…
WestGuy says:
It’s funny, if you think about it Trump won his first ever political election, beating establishment politicians and defying the polls and political pundits in the process. Trump was never convicted of a crime, unlike our political leader who was found guilty TWICE. Also, Trump never wore blackface, so there’s that.
It’s also interesting that you cite an opinion poll. Haven’t we learned the lesson about the accuracy of opinion polls yet?
Warren says:
You sound like you’re trying to convince yourself.