12.19.2022 08:07 AM

Canadians to Skinny Trump: we hate you

9 Comments


    Sean says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:00 am

    aren’t they about what Stephen Harper’s numbers were in the Fall of 2005? Am I wrong? Pretty sure Harper’s were even worse.

      Daryl says:
      December 19, 2022 at 1:27 pm

      “54% view CPC leader unfavourably, twice the number who said same of Harper at similar point in reign” Click first, comment later.

    PJH says:
    December 19, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Canada does not take to weasels, it would seem, especially brylcreemed ones…..

    Bon Appetit, Cons….

    EsterHazyWasALoser says:
    December 19, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Well the MSM hates him (especially the CBC), but he isn’t doing himself any favours by a boycott either. I suspect he is gambling that JT waits until 2024 to call an election, and the public is distracted by the latest new shiny object. I think Justin will pull the plug sooner, but I guess we will see. In any event, Merry Christmas to the gracious host and to all the familiar posters.

      Ronald O'Dowd says:
      December 19, 2022 at 12:37 pm

      EHWAL,

      Same to you and yours.

      Martin Dixon says:
      December 19, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      Right(on the MSM)-it is a wonder his polls are that good.

    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 19, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Warren,

    This isn’t rocket science: if he listens to you, Doc and the rest of us, he wins. If he doesn’t, well, then it’ll be time to buy Poilièvre Puts on the Options Market. What can I say. You know, the part about 85% of the options…

    WestGuy says:
    December 19, 2022 at 6:11 pm

    It’s funny, if you think about it Trump won his first ever political election, beating establishment politicians and defying the polls and political pundits in the process. Trump was never convicted of a crime, unlike our political leader who was found guilty TWICE. Also, Trump never wore blackface, so there’s that.
    It’s also interesting that you cite an opinion poll. Haven’t we learned the lesson about the accuracy of opinion polls yet?

      Warren says:
      December 19, 2022 at 6:51 pm

      You sound like you’re trying to convince yourself.

